Fixthebog Pushes for DIY Repairs

Newbury, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Fixthebog, a website that sells toilet spares, recommends do-it-yourself repairs of simple household parts even as a recent study showed that house buyers spend a lot of money on repairs.



MSN Money recently reported that house buyers in the UK allot thousands of pounds on repairs after they noticed that there are numerous structural defects in the properties they purchased, per a study of a reputable insurance firm.



The study commissioned by insurance firm LV= noted that over 1,000 individuals who recently purchased their own house discovered problems like blocked pipes and drains, and faulty electrics.



The website sells various household replacement items like toilet spare parts, toilet seat spares, and water hammer. It encourages home owners to be take it upon themselves to perform simple house repairs as they can save on repair costs. Simple repair jobs like replacement of the toilet seat can be done by purchasing an ideal standard toilet seat.



Even more difficult tasks like a toilet flush valve replacement can be done by an adult. In turn, it can spare a household from unwanted expenses like to hire the services of a plumber or to purchase a whole new toilet.



The website adds that as one of the more important fixtures in the home, toilets should be repaired immediately. Fortunately for most homeowners, toilet troubles can be corrected by a do-it-yourself plumber as long as he is equipped with the necessary tools and replacement parts.



About Fixthebog

The business has been in operation since 1996. It has numerous products like toilet spares, siamp spare, roca toilet spares, Geberit spares, Garden tap kits and Sottini toilet spares. Homeowners in the market for ideal standard toilet spares and toilet spares UK may visit the website at http://www.fixthebog.com.



Contact Details

Harrison Duffy

64 Academy Street

BERSHAM

LL14 1UX