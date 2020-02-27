Fizzics and the India Pale Ale

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- The people behind Fizzics, the creators of the revolutionary DraftPour beer dispenser, are passionate about beer, and how to drink them. Throughout human history, people have been brewing beer, experimenting with new ingredients to get different flavors and aromas, and in some cases new styles are happy accidents. One example of the latter occurrence is the India Pale Ale, or IPA, and taste buds at Fizzics are quite grateful for this historical mistake.



The original IPA was accidentally invented by British sailors who added extra hops to their beer barrels while traveling to India to preserve the beer on the long expedition. As the hops steeped in the beer, the taste they produced was less fruity and more bitter. This style, known now as the British IPA, usually carries only one note of flavor and retains the bitter effect. Cross the pond to the U.S. and craft brewers have put their own spins on the British Bitter. There are the bright, clean, and tropical fruity West Coast IPAs, the cloudy and complex East Coast IPAs, and the less bitter and more accessible New England-Style IPAs.



Fizzics' staff of beer-lovers are excited about the versatility of this style of beer, and the constant new takes on classics. More modern India Pale Ale styles include the Milkshake IPA, which is thicker, creamier, and sweeter than any other IPA, Oat IPAs, and Session IPAs, which have lower ABVs but maintain the bitterness and the sticky green flavors of the hops. IPAs can be fun, serious, cheeky, or a mixture of those qualities and others, which makes the IPA label attractive to beerheads of all preferences.



No matter what type of IPA it is they would like to drink, beer-lovers around the world know that all beers taste better right from the tap. The Fizzics DraftPour beer dispenser takes any can or bottle of beer, including IPAs, and transforms them into a delicious nitro-style draft every time. For more information on the Fizzics DraftPour line of beer dispensers or to make a purchase, visit https://www.fizzics.com/ today.



About Fizzics

Featuring their patented Micro-Foam technology, Fizzics offers a truly one-of-a-kind beer drinking experience. The device allows any beer, including IPAs, pilsners, brown ales, stouts, and more to be converted into a nitro-style draft. Not only does DraftPour improve beer's flavor, but it also enhances its aroma and mouthfeel.