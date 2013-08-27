F**K the Diet - High Fat High Calorie Delicious Recipes, Speedy Publishing's New Cookbooks, Food & Wine Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Catherine Hunt comes a great book published under the imprint Weight A Bit.



Sometimes you just need to say "f**k the diet" and enjoy a guilty pleasure or two. Catherine does not actually advocate a high-fat, high-calorie diet, at least not all the time. But, we all know that there are certain indulgences that you just have to have but you can still lose weight.



About Catherine Hunt

Catherine Hunt readily admits that she's no "skinny minnie", but still maintains a healthy lifestyle. She has noticed that a lot of recipes are being rewritten to be low calorie, or low carb, or low fat and found that a lot of them were also "low taste". Catherine is concerned that we are becoming so obsessed with making absolutely every recipe "diet-friendly" that we are missing out on some of the simple pleasures of life. While she does not advocate a high-calorie, high-fat lifestyle, she does believe that sometimes we just need to "f**k the diet" and enjoy!



Pick up a copy of F**K The Diet - High Fat High Calorie Delicious Recipes at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



F**K The Diet - High Fat High Calorie Delicious Recipes at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628840537



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F**K The Diet - High Fat High Calorie Delicious Recipes * by Catherine Hunt

Publication Date: November 16, 2012

Digital ISBN: 9781628840537

Print ISBN: 9781628840520

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