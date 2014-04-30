Fla-shop.com Is Releasing the New HTML5 USA Interactive Map Plugin for WordPress Websites

Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- HTML5 USA interactive map plugin version 2.0 for WordPress-powered web-sites is now available for customers!



This HTML5 map allows viewing all USA states with a possibility to manually add any additional information about each state. These features make the HTML5 USA interactive map plugin an ideal tool for presenting geographically-related content in WordPress-powered web-sites. This plugin can be easily customized in the WordPress administration panel like other products of Fla-shop.com for WordPress-powered web-sites.



This new version of the plugin is run by the completely rebuilt high speed programming engine. The company also added the feature to embed several maps into one web-site for the customers who want to use more than one different interactive map simultaneously.



Please see the live demo of the new plugin by following the link: http://demo.mapplugins.com



About Fla-shop.com

Fla-shop.com is a well-known developer of HTML5-powered interactive maps for WordPress-powered web-sites. The company developed many types of interactive maps with different features: drill-down, zoom, locator, and customized maps.



Each interactive map for WordPress-powered websites comes as a separate plugin. The company has a flexible client-oriented licensing policy and allows the customers either to use the FREE plugin, or to purchase the Premium version with extra features.



All HTML5 interactive maps work well in all Internet browsers and they are friendly with all mobile devices like iPhone, iPad, and Android as well.



Contact details

Fla-shop.com

newsletter@fla-shop.com

Torrance, CA

http://www.fla-shop.com