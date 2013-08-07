Fla-shop.com Releases a New Interactive Multi-Level World Map for Websites

Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- HTML5-powered drill-down Golden World map from Fla-shop.com is now available for customers. This map is multi-level (support 2 levels – regions and countries) and allows viewing of separate countries (states in the case of USA) by a clicking on a world region. These features make Golden World map an ideal tool for visual presentation the structure of large international companies, agencies and so on. As other interactive maps from Fla-shop.com, this map of World can be easy customized through editing a special configuration file so user will not need any special knowledge.



All new maps produced by Fla-shop.com are developed with HTML5 and JavaScript technologies which came to displace the old Flash technology. Interactive maps powered by HTML5 are easier to customize, better to embed and to view them in modern mobile devices powered by iOS and Android and in any modern browsers. For that reasons interactive HTML5 maps can be used with many websites such as real-estate agencies, companies with large branch-network and so on. Also the basic map settings allow adding the popup balloons with additional information.



You can download the demo-version of JavaScript World map by visiting the Fla-shop.com website: http://www.fla-shop.com/products/html5/world/golden-world-usa/



About Fla-shop.com

Fla-shop.com is a popular developer of HTML5-powered interactive JavaScript maps for websites with different subjects. The company allows many types of interactive maps for the customers: drill-down, zoom, locator and customized maps which can satisfy the most sophisticated user. All types of maps work with modern mobile devices such as iPhone, iPad and Android devices and with all modern browsers. Every month Fla-shop.com initiates giveaways between the customers with the special prizes.



Contact details

Fla-shop.com

newsletter@fla-shop.com

Company location:Torrance, CA

http://www.fla-shop.com