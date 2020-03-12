Flabelus Friulane: The Chic Venetian Espadrille Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Flabelus Friulane has proudly announced the launch of its remarkable new Chic Venetian Espadrille Italian inspired classic footwear line. The Venetian inspired line of footwear takes fashion and style to the next level and the designer has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign based on pre-orders of the shoes on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project. This traditional Venetian Friulane design perfectly combines simplicity and elegance at a very competitive price.



In addition, and in the same way as espadrilles in Spain, this line of footwear has traditional and humble beginnings tracing its roots back to the nineteenth century in Venice, Italy. The footwear features versatile design, available for men and women indistinctly, and is not only light and resilient but also comfortable. Furthermore, all materials are eco-friendly, with organic velvet, recycled bicycle sole and recycled cotton. The footwear is fun to wear with many colours available, and pre-orders at Kickstarter are accepted worldwide.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/1538673319/flabelus-friulane-the-chic-venetian-espadrille and the goal is to raise a sum of GBP 14,076. The company is offering international shipping reduced as a reward for the bakers. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About The Chic Venetian Espadrille

The Chic Venetian Espadrille is a new line of footwear by an emerging fashion brand called Flabelus Friulane. The unisex stylish Venetian footwear is not only stylish but also comfortable and lightweight with competitive pricing. Moreover, it is available in several color options and has used recycled materials in its manufacturing. The designers of this stylish footwear are currently raising funds and support on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



Contact Person: Beatriz De Los Mozos

Company: Flabelus Friulane Ltd

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Phone: 0034610683069

Email: beatrizdelosmozos@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1538673319/flabelus-friulane-the-chic-venetian-espadrille