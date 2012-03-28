Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Restatement to 4thQuarter Loss

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- Following the announcement by Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) said it will restate its fourth-quarter loss an investigation for investors in NYSE:FBC shares concerns whether certain officers and directors at Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that its Flagstar Bank, FSB violated the False Claims Act.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements of Flagstar Bancorp’s business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made. Specifically, the investigation concerns allegations that Flagstar Bancorp’s Flagstar Bank, FSB violated the False Claims Act when it allegedly improperly endorsed federally-insured mortgage loans that eventually defaulted and allegedly falsely certified its loan underwriting practices to federal housing authorities.



On February 24, 2012, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, announced that Flagstar Bank, FSB has entered into an agreement with the United States Department of Justice (“DOJ”) relating to certain underwriting practices associated with loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”) of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”). Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. said as a result of the Agreement, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc will be revising its fourth quarter and full year 2011 financial results . However, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc said it is reaffirming the 2012 guidance it provided on its fourth quarter 2011 earnings call.



The DOJ said that the United States has filed, and simultaneously settled, a civil fraud lawsuit against Flagstar Bank, FSB for improperly approving residential home mortgage loans for government insurance. The DOJ said that in the settlement, Flagstar Bank, FSB admitted, acknowledged, and accepted responsibility for submitting false certifications to HUD. The false certifications induced the Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”) to accept loans for government insurance that were not eligible and that resulted in losses to HUD when the loans defaulted. The DOJ said that Flagstar Bank, FSB agreed to pay $132.8 million to the United States in damages and penalties under the False Claims Act and to reform its business practices. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. also agreed that it would repay $266.7 million that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. received as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program.



On March 20, 2012 Flagstar announced that it will restate its fourth quarter loss by an additional $4.2million.



Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) fell from over $1.50 in April 2011 to as low as $0.47 in September 2011 and closed on Tuesday, March 27, 2012 at $0.97 per share.



