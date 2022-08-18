Flame Detector Market Size, Trends & Forecast (2022-2027)

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The global flame detector market size is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2022 to USD 2.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecasted period. The market is expected to benefit for the growing opportunities from high investment flow post pandemic for the development of industrial sector, implementation of new technologies such as IoT and big data with flame detectors, and the growth of commercial real estate.



The technology advancement in the flame detectors with the implementation of IoT and Big data is allowing the building operators to improve accident management and building safety. It is also leading to reduction in false alarms from flame detectors and higher reliability. The emergence of visual flame detectors integrated with CCTV camera systems is also a major development in the market. The technological advancement in flame detectors and the resulting improvements in its operations have led to higher consumer preference towards flame detectors compared to other fire detection devices such as smoke detectors.



Dual UV/IR is the fastest growing segment by product in the flame detector market. This is because of the ability of the UV/IR flame detector to detect radiations in both UV and IR spectrum making them highly efficient. Additionally, these flame detectors have exceptionally low false alarm detections improving their reliability. These flame detectors can also be used for the detection of hydrocarbon-based fires. The key companies in the flame detector market all offer UV/IR flame detectors while the small and medium sized companies in the developing regions are specifically focusing on the UV/IR flame detectors as the demand for this type of flame detectors is rapidly growing. They take advantage of the rapid growth and high demand in the UV/IR flame detectors, Honeywell offers FS20X which are the latest generation high technology multi-spectrum UV/Dual IR fire and flame detectors.



Wireless flame detectors have a small and relatively new market, but it is being accepted rapidly by consumers. The ability to fit flame detectors in complex places without cumbersome wiring is one of the major driving factors for the wireless flame detectors high growth. Companies in the emerging regions such as Asia Pacific are under research and development phase to bring these products to the market. Small and medium sized companies such as Ambetronics Engineers (India), and Patol Limited (UK) among others are developing the wireless flame detectors for respective regions.



North America is the largest region in the flame detector market. The region witnesses the presence of key players and a structured market for fire safety products including flame detectors. It is also the second fastest growing market after Asia Pacific. This is because of the high consumer awareness and strict regulations in place for asset and worker safety. The rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry in the region is one of the major opportunities for flame detector market to grow.