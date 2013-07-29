Flame Resistant Fabrics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019 - Now at Transparency Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Flame resistant fabrics are materials which have special anti flammable properties. Flame resistant fabrics can be classified as inherent, hybrid and flame resistant treated fabrics. The key applications of flame resistant fabrics include firefighter apparel, military clothing, police uniforms, industrial work wear and motor racing apparel. New product innovations are required for more comfort fit, safety and mobility. Flame retardants are used to improve the anti flammability of the fabrics.



Some of the key factors which are driving the flame resistant fabric market include Government regulations, military regulations, insurance company policies and increasing safety awareness. Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) governs the flame resistant fabric industry by setting flammability test standards and other safety regulations. The most commonly used flammability test is (American Society of Testing of Material) ASTM D6413*, also called as vertical test. Passing this test is an essential criterion for flame resistant fabrics which describes its anti flammable or protective characteristics. National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) directs the use of different flame resistant fabrics according to the related environmental risk associated in that particular application area. NFPA standards are renewed after every five years. Introduction of strict laws regarding flame resistant apparels, and growing use of these apparels has reduced fire related injuries and fatalities in recent years.



Some of the challenges faced by the manufacturers are getting approval from governing bodies, passing flammability test and prices of raw materials. The market is moving forward due to the innovations in products and materials, improved safety levels and comfort, and advanced hybrid designs. The U.S. and Europe is dominating the flame resistant fabric industry owing to high demand of flame resistant fabric in military forces and stringent regulations regarding safety of workers. Some of the key participants in the industry are Basofil Fibers, Evonik Fibres, Kaneka Corporation, Lenzing, Rhodia, Toyobo, Westex , DuPont, Kermel and Teijin Aramid.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



