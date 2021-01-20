New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- The flame retardant apparel market observes high demand attributed to its increasing application in pharmaceutical, chemical, food processing, paint, and pulp & paper industries. These apparel are designed to survive combustion and usually fulfill this purpose under all but extreme circumstances. Still, the high strength of flame-resistant apparel is to keep the fire from rising. Increasing demand for wear & tear resistant products that are convenient, lighter, and better heat-tolerant is expected to drive the interest of market players to focus on R&D investments to improve product efficiency. The growing inclination for durable and multi-purpose apparel coupled with strong mechanical & chemical resistance is anticipated to fuel demand for flame-retardant apparel in the upcoming years.



In the further segment of the report, researchers have provided the latest coverage of the profound impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the global Flame-Retardant Apparel market. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Flame-Retardant Apparel business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers in this industry for the next few years. The report discusses the existing scenario of the market while making speculations about its post-COVID-19 scenario. Moreover, the report offers an exhaustive Flame-Retardant Apparel market overview and elaborates on the financial standing of the leading players in the current market situation. Eventually, the report offers conclusive data related to market growth on both the regional and global levels.



Global Flame-Retardant Apparel Market Scope:



A broad Flame-Retardant Apparel market segmentation is the focal point of the report that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The report further assesses the financial positions of the key players, with a particular focus on their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios. Our expert team has employed several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to accurately evaluate the production capacity of the Flame-Retardant Apparel market.



Key participants include National Safety Apparel, Lakeland Industries, 3M, Honeywell International, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing, Kimberly-Clark, Carhartt, Cintas, Ansell, and Bulwark, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Flame-Retardant Apparel Market on the basis of product, type, application, and region:



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Durable Flame-Retardant Clothing

Disposable Flame-Retardant Clothing

Others



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Food Processing Industry

Paint Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Others



Regional Analysis of the Flame-Retardant Apparel Market:



The global Flame-Retardant Apparel market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Flame-Retardant Apparel market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



Key questions addressed in the report:



What are the key factors driving the global Flame-Retardant Apparel market?



Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?



Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?



What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Flame-Retardant Apparel market?



What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?



Highlights of the TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Flame Retardant Apparel Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Flame Retardant Apparel Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing popularity for comfortable, lightweight, and higher heat resistant materials

4.2.2.2. Increasing concern about workers safety in various end-use industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive production

4.2.3.2. Volatility in the prices of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continue…



