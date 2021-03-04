New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Flame-Retardant Apparel Market is forecasted to reach USD 27.87 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The flame retardant apparel market observes high demand attributed to its increasing application in pharmaceutical, chemical, food processing, paint, and pulp & paper industries. These apparel are designed to survive combustion and usually fulfill this purpose under all but extreme circumstances. Still, the high strength of flame-resistant apparel is to keep the fire from rising.



The report's authors have closely eyed the prominent factors influencing the market growth in order to provide the reader with a bird's eye view of the Flame-Retardant Apparel market. The latest study is touted as the first document to include a thorough examination of the Flame-Retardant Apparel market's present situation in view of COVID-19. Since the advent of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown restrictions, the global business sector has been grappling with adverse financial consequences. The pandemic has affected nearly all segments of the Flame-Retardant Apparel market, thereby hindering the future developmental scope of various market players.



Global Flame-Retardant Apparel Market: Segmentation

Under the segmental analysis, the most vital segments of the Flame-Retardant Apparel business sector have been highlighted. This section helps the targeted readers, as well as the companies involved in this sector, make optimal business decisions, and boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The regional outlook of the market provides valuable insights into the regional contribution to the consistent growth of the Flame-Retardant Apparel market. Here, the current and future market valuations have been assessed considering the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structures of the leading regional segments. Moreover, this section throws light on the key growth prospects of each market segment and sub-segment over the projected period. Hence, towards the end of the report, the authors explain the global Flame-Retardant Apparel market's competitive landscape. It is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies operating across this industry. The report entails detailed information on these companies' current market positions, past performances, production & consumption patterns, demand & supply graphs, sales network, distribution channels, growth opportunities, and major threats & risks. Therefore, the report enumerates these players' strategic business growth approaches to reinforce their market foothold.



The leading market contenders listed in the report:



National Safety Apparel, Lakeland Industries, 3M, Honeywell International, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing, Kimberly-Clark, Carhartt, Cintas, Ansell, and Bulwark, among others.



Market Segmentation by product type:

Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted



Market Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Food Processing Industry

Paint Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Others



Market Segmentation by region:

- North America (U.S., Canada)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



