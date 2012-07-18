Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Type, Application & Geography - Market Estimates up to 2017

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Flame retardants can be defined as additive materials used to inhibit flames and to stop the magnification of burning. These are materials with large non-inflammable effect such as halogen, phosphorus, nitrogen containing compound, and hydroxide metallic compound, etc. At present, flame retardants are mostly applied in plastics and rubber which in turn are used in the manufacturing of building and construction; electrical and electronics; wire and cable; automobile and transportation; textile; etc. These do not impart any property to the material with which they are added. However, these inhibit or delay burning of materials and are indispensable for protecting electrical appliances, construction materials, and textiles. With increasing fire safety standards across the globe and growing use of flammable materials, flame retardant chemicals are gaining more and more importance.



This study estimates the global market of flame retardant chemicals by the end of 2017. Asia-Pacific is one of the most dominant markets for flame retardant chemicals, accounting for 48.5% of the global volume consumption in 2011. It is the fastest growing region for the flame retardant chemicals market both in terms of production and consumption. Flame retardant chemicals owing to their advanced and better quality characteristics are one of the fastest growing segments of today's plastic additives industry.



This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global flame retardant chemicals market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major geographic regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World that include key growth regions such as China and India. Major countries with the market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the region. Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market has been discussed in detail. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.



Market has also been segmented on the basis of product types where major product types such as aluminum trihydrate, antimony oxides, brominated, chlorinated, organophosphorus flame retardant chemicals, etc. have been discussed in detail and a comprehensive view and forecast is provided for each category with the market volumes and revenues. Market has been further segmented on the basis of applications. The major applications for flame retardant chemicals include building and construction; automotive and transportation; electrical and electronics; wire and cable; etc. have been discussed in detail in the report. Market share for major market participants has been described in detail for flame retardant chemicals. The global existing production capacities of the top suppliers have been provided in detail in the report.



We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of flame retardant chemicals. The primary sources – selected experts from related industries and selected suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of engineering plastics.



We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Key participants in the global market include Albemarle Corp. (U.S.), Chemtura Corp. (U.S.), Israel Chemicals (Israel), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Bayer (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.).



Scope of the report



The flame retardant chemicals research report categorizes the global market on the basis of applications, product types and geography; forecasting volumes and revenues and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets:



On the basis of applications: The flame retardant chemicals market is segmented on the basis of end-user applications as building and construction; automotive and transportation; electrical and electronics; wire and cable; textile; and other applications. Each application is further described in detail in the report with volumes and revenues forecasted for each application.

On the basis of product type: Aluminum trihydrate, antimony oxides, brominated, chlorinated, organophosphorus flame retardant chemicals,etc.

On the basis of geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, ROW, and key countries in every region.



