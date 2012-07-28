Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Type, Application & Geography - Market Estimates up to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2012 -- Flame retardants can be defined as additive materials used to inhibit flames and to stop the magnification of burning. These are materials with large non-inflammable effect such as halogen, phosphorus, nitrogen containing compound, and hydroxide metallic compound, etc. At present, flame retardants are mostly applied in plastics and rubber which in turn are used in the manufacturing of building and construction; electrical and electronics; wire and cable; automobile and transportation; textile; etc. These do not impart any property to the material with which they are added. However, these inhibit or delay burning of materials and are indispensable for protecting electrical appliances, construction materials, and textiles. With increasing fire safety standards across the globe and growing use of flammable materials, flame retardant chemicals are gaining more and more importance.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This study estimates the global market of flame retardant chemicals by the end of 2017. Asia-Pacific is one of the most dominant markets for flame retardant chemicals, accounting for 48.5% of the global volume consumption in 2011. It is the fastest growing region for the flame retardant chemicals market both in terms of production and consumption. Flame retardant chemicals owing to their advanced and better quality characteristics are one of the fastest growing segments of today's plastic additives industry.
This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global flame retardant chemicals market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major geographic regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World that include key growth regions such as China and India. Major countries with the market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the region. Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market has been discussed in detail. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Modified Starch Market by Raw Materials, Applications & Geography - Market Estimates up to 2017
- Aerogel Market by Form and Application - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2017
- Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market - Global Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), Geography, Price Trends and Global Forecasts (2011-2016)
- Global Electro-active Polymers Market Trends, Applications & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by Types, Applications, Trends & Forecasts(2011-2016)
- Global Biopesticides Market Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Global Engineering Plastics Market Analysis By Product Types, Applications & Geography - Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- GLOBAL CORROSION INHIBITORS -water & oil based, Organic & Inorganic Type, Applications, Raw materials Trends and Forecasts (2010 - 2015)
- Global Water Treatment Chemicals in Soft Drinks Market By Type, Region and Process - (2011 - 2016)