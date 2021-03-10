Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global flame retardant plastics market is projected to be worth USD 61.87 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The flame retardant plastics market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand from the aerospace and defense sector. The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Flame Retardant Plastics industry for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.



Strong emphasis on product pricing, production capability and the inclusion of state-of-the-art technology to boost sales



The global Flame Retardant Plastics market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Polymaker, a firm engaged in advanced additive manufacturing materials, entered into a partnership with Covestro AG for the introduction of three innovative multipurpose polycarbonate-based additive manufacturing materials for several industrial applications.

Brominated flame retardant plastics find usage in electrical & electronic equipment, including computers, televisions, radios, washing machines, and refrigerators. Also, these are used in also used in automotive and building & construction applications.

The carbon fiber reinforced polymers find substantial consumption of flame retardants due to its extensive usage in the production of aircraft components such as the cockpit, tanks, bulkheads, payload fairing, wing-body fairing, seat components, and doors.

Europe contributed to the second-largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing application of flame retardant plastics in the aerospace and automotive sector, along with a rise in the number of construction projects in Eastern Europe. Besides, stringent legislative regulation for the use of environmental-friendly flame retardant materials is causative of the market growth in the region.

Key participants include Covestro AG, DuPont, SABIC, Borealis AG, Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, LyondellBasell, Showa Denko AA, and HEXION Inc., among others.



Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyolefin

Polyurethane

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polycarbonate

Epoxy

Polyester

Others



Polymer Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Wire & Cable

Pipe & Tank

Transportation

Building & Construction

Marine

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



