Flame Retardants for Engineering Resins Market Growth Opportunities and Industry Trends 2026

pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2023 -- The report " Flame Retardants Market for Engineering Resins Market by Type (Brominated, Phosphorous), Application (PA, ABS, PET & PBT, PC, PC /ABS Blends), End-use (Electrical & Electronics and Automotive & Transportation) - Global Forecast to 2026",is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% from USD 1.7 billion in 2021. Factors such as the growth of end-use industries and increasing fire safety regulations will drive the flame retardants market for the engineering resins market. The major restraint for the market will be environmental and health concerns and high loading levels associated with mineral-based flame retardants. However, the innovation in technology and the development of more effective synergist compounds for better performance will act as an opportunity for the market.



Flame retardants are added to any material to prevent the start or slow down the fire. They withstand heat and resist the burning of materials. Many flame retardants that are harmful to the environment have been banned for producing and selling. Flame retardants for engineered resins are based on acetyl, polycarbonate, polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polyamide. The growth is largely driven by factors such as the increase in fire accidents in various industries and increasing fire safety guidelines. The growing demand for consumer electronics and the emerging markets across APAC are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the flame retardants market. The extensive use of engineering resins and properties that are offered by flame retardants are driving the market.



"Phosphorous flame retardants is estimated to be the second-largest type, during the forecast period"

Phosphorous flame retardants interrupt the combustion process by promoting "charring," performed by removing hydrogen and oxygen from the material so that the material left can contain only carbon. Phosphorous flame retardants release phosphoric acid, which cut-off the oxygen supply by forming a thick glassy layer of carbon. This charring process prevents the release of flammable gases by cutting the flammable material to the fire. The low volatility of phosphoric acid and its derivatives makes it a material of choice. These flame retardants are highly effective in polymers that catch fire readily.



"ABS is estimated to be the largest application of flame retardants market for engineering resins, during the forecast period."

ABS is a common amorphous thermoplastic polymer with no true melting point. It is produced by polymerizing styrene and acrylonitrile in the presence of polybutadiene. Acrylonitrile increases the heat deflection temperature of the compound and contributes to chemical resistance, hardness, and rigidity. In contrast, styrene gives a shiny and impervious surface to the plastic. ABS is an engineering plastic that is easy to manufacture and fabricate. ABS is an optimum material for applications when properties, such as resistance, strength, and durability are required. ABS has various end-use applications such as food handling & equipment, aerospace & defence, oil & gas, medical technology materials, and material handling & conveying.



"Automotive & Transportation is estimated to be the second-largest end-use industry of flame retardants market for engineering resins, during the forecast period."

In the automotive & transportation industry, flame retardants for engineering resins are mainly used in automotive engines and peripheral components, bumpers, carburetor, dashboard components, and other auto parts. The ever-increasing production and level of performance in the automotive & transportation industry make the use of flame retardants in engineering resins even more crucial. Engineering plastics are widely used in aerospace decks, airframes, cabins, wings, rotor blades, foams, and other interior components. Leading aerospace companies such as Airbus and Boeing prefer halogen-free flame retardant-injected plastic polymers to ensure passenger safety.



"APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the flame retardants market for engineering resins market during the forecast period "

APAC is projected to be the highest growing region for flame retardants market for engineering resins market. The high economic growth in developing countries and increasing disposable incomes have made APAC an attractive market for flame retardants for engineered resin. The tremendous growth of industrial production, increased trade, and the implementation of stringent regulations are primarily responsible for the high consumption of flame retardants for engineered resins in the region. China, Japan, and India are the major flame retardants markets for engineering resins in the region. Growing investments in India's manufacturing sector are contributing to increased demand for flame retardants. Government regulations are being set up regarding the use of flame retardants in APAC countries, which will boost the demand for the same during the forecast period.



The key market players profiled in the report include Albemarle Corporation (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), LANXESS AG(Germany), BASF SE(Germany), Huber Engineered Materials (US), DuPont de Nemours (US), Nabaltec AG (Germany), Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A(Italy), RTP Company (US) and Budeheim Chemicals KG (Germany).



