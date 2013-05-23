FlameResistantClothingHQ.com Aims to Protect Trades People with the Best Fire Resistant Clothing

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Fire resistant clothing isn’t a fashion statement: it’s a lifesaving tool. Every day, those who work in heavy industries need to take steps to stay safe, and wearing flame resistant clothing is one of those steps. Today, fire resistant fabric technology has come a long way, and purchasing the right type of fire retardant clothing can be the difference between life and death.



FlameResistantClothingHQ.com has been getting a lot of attention from people looking for fire resistance clothing and information. FlameResistantClothingHQ.com offers ratings and reviews for some of the best flame resistant shirts, pants, gloves, and boots available today. Visitors can browse through a selection of a number of different fire retardant items to find one that suits their needs.



As a spokesperson for FlameResistantClothingHQ.com explains, the site is designed to be as easy as possible to use:



“We understand that those who work in heavy industries may not want to spend all day shopping for clothes online. That’s why we’ve taken steps to ensure our site is as fast and easy-to-use as possible. The homepage of our site lists the top choices for fire retardant gloves, boots, goggles, shirts, pants, and more. After visitors click on any one of these items, they’re directed to a page for that item. We offer brief reviews of every ‘F R clothing’ item to give customers a better idea of what they’re purchasing.”



Clothing items come in a wide range of varieties, including everything from heavy jackets to undershirts. The website also offers a range of fire safety goggles. The website is affiliated with top clothing companies for tradespeople and heavy industry workers, including brands like Carhartt, Dickies, and Blundstone.



The FlameResistantClothingHQ.com spokesperson explains what happens when visitors are ready to buy items from the site:



“After clicking on a clothing item on our website, visitors are taken to a sales page for that item. We guarantee low prices on each and every item we sell and feature everyday sales on nearly every item in our store.”



About FlameResistantClothingHQ.com

FlameResistantClothingHQ.com offers a selection of fire retardant clothing and accessories. The website includes fire resistant shirts, pants, boots, goggles, and more designed for use in heavy industries, trades, and any jobs requiring additional fire protection. For more information, please visit: http://www.flameresistantclothinghq.com