Flamingo Marina Resort Receives TripAdvisor's 2013 Certificate of Excellence

TripAdvisor, the world's foremost free travel guide, is delighted to recognize Flamingo Marina Resort with a 2013 Certificate of Excellence. This prestigious award, which places the resort among the highest performing 10 percent of all businesses worldwide on TripAdvisor, is bestowed only upon businesses that consistently earn high ratings from TripAdvisor travelers.



Ulrik Oldenburg of Flamingo Marina and Beach Resort affirmed, "We take great pride in providing our guests with unforgettable Costa Rica vacation experiences. With a number of various vacation packages and lodging options available, we are confident those planning a vacation in our area can create an exotic adventure that will exceed their highest of expectations. We offer 6 types of accommodations for vacationers to choose from including Standard Rooms, Captains Suites, Captain Apartments, Junior Apartments, Beach Condominiums and Luxury Condominiums."



Continued Oldenburg, "While all our rooms provide marvelous views of unrivaled tropical landscape and access to all the amenities our resort has to offer, the Captains Suite holds one major advantage over its Standard counterpart. It offers fully equipped kitchens that allow our guests to take full advantage of the local roadside produce stands and fresh fish and seafood markets. Guests can reserve a Captains Suite for an affordable price and vacation with utmost elegance and convenience at their disposal."



Oldenburg went on to say, "Located on the North Pacific Coast in the province of Guanacaste, this is the finest Costa Rica beach resort in the area. We are situated 30 meters above the ocean and 300 meters from the world famous Flamingo Beach, which affords our guests a spectacular panorama of the Potrero Bay. Also in close proximity are Conchal Beach, Penca Beach and Playa Brasilito. Flamingo Marina Resort boasts a world class restaurant, safe and fun kiddie pools, exquisite full size swimming pools, swim-up and poolside bars and countless other features. The resort is also home to the original Monkey Bar, which features flat screen televisions, a full drink menu and pool access. Our goal is, and always has been, to ensure our guests have a wonderful vacation. Receipt of this coveted accolade is confirmation that we continue to reach this goal."



Having earned the reputation of being the most desirable wedding destination in the world, the staff of Flamingo Marina Resort specializes in wedding planning and honeymoon accommodations. They offer customized vacation packages catering to a number of preferences such as golf, sport fishing, scuba diving, nature excursions and many other exotic adventures.



About Flamingo Marina Resort

The most recent recipient of TripAdvisor's 2013 Certificate of Excellence, Flamingo Marina Resort offers affordable four star accommodations, world class dining, incredible adventure options, expert wedding planning and a number of other features. Thier guest rooms include cable TV, air conditioning, direct-dial phones, private bathrooms and breathtaking views of Costa Rican landscape.