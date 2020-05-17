Flamix Raises His Bar by Producing a Melodious Banger Named 'Siliguri'.

New Delhi, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2020 -- This time, our 16 year old talented musician Flamix creates something out of the box. Siliguri is a track he created with love for his hometown. Siliguri is a place in West Bengal where Flamix has lived for more than 7 years.



With melodious flutes to the captivating saxophone this young producer is speeding up his career in a crazy way. The drop he created was an insane banger !! His whole EP, Mayuri won hearts of many people and helped this young genius gain a lot of new fans in his journey. He deserves appreciation for the way he tried to infuse Indian folk music and EDM.



Mayuri is one of the finest works in his career. There are three songs included in this Extended play. The first song is a powerful-epic song with electro house buzz, Legend of Flamix. The second song is Tum kaho. Flamix collaborated with his sister, Shivu for the vocals. The song is really good,melodic and has a tropical beachy-house feel. And the thirds and the last song is Siliguri. You must listen to the EP atleast once on spotify.



https://open.spotify.com/album/1ZiubejXCBVNx2ovAC1r5u?si=OJ_6Qeq1TaeVquUB3KjvwA



Flamix also told that it took 2 years for him to complete Mayuri. He has this plan for an EP since a long time but this was only possible when he unlocked the hidden creativity within him.



Even a local popular news media company, Siliguri Times posted an article dedicated on Flamix's creation. His talent and creativity can be measured only when you listen to the songs created by him.



https://youtu.be/LMAs7VlXoyw



After appearing up on multiple news blogs and sites this musician/producer/DJ is looking forward to break into the EDM scene as soon as possible.



We must all support this man cause he really got something in him !! Cause he is confident enough to prove himself in this EDM scene.



https://instagram.com/officialflamix