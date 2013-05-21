Flashpacking Blog Takes World Trip at New Heights

Maidenhead, Berkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Bloggers Craig and John are married coupled from the United Kingdom, who have lived together for more than two decades. Before taking their career breaks and leaving their homes, they have struggled with the idea of leaving their comfort zone for a life as flashpackers who are travelling on a long-term basis. After considering the idea, they have started their world trip in Australia in 2011 and have been travelling until now.



The blog is a continuing account of the bloggers’ current life of flashpacking, which is defined as backpacking with flash. This travel concept mixes the idea of practical accommodation and minimal spending on other part of the itinerary. The bloggers’ travel doesn’t typically include flash and only on occasions they travel in style. Craig and John are on their forties now, which explain why the blog is named as Flashpack at Forty.



The blog is now gaining ground in the travel industry, with a total of 1363 readers as of posting time. For a confined market in the travel industry, this number is considered significant. The blog currently features vivid details of the bloggers’ holiday, including helpful ways to save money while on travel.



Craig and John have visited spectacular places at varied destinations including Australia, China, Bulgaria, Gibraltar, India, Japan, Morocco, Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and many more. As of posting time, the bloggers are currently visiting tourist destinations in Turkey.



The blogger still don’t know their next destination, so travel readers are invited to visit the blog at flashpackatforty.com to provide travel tips and recommendations about must see places.



