Flat Earth Youtube Channel Spots Genetically Enhanced "Mighty Mouse" on Outside of Spacex Rocket

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Flat earth researchers observing the SpaceX launch from December, 2019, are pointing out what they say is a "mouse" or a "rat" riding the rocket engine as it travels into outer space.



First spotted by the Infinite Plane Society, many others known for covering unexplained flying objects are looking into it. The following ten second clip purports to show a live rat in space:

Link: https://youtu.be/lIIk-xitSB0



Other possible explanations include frozen oxygen, video compression artifacts, and pareidolia, a psychological phenomenon where people see familiar things in random patterns.



