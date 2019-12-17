Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Market Overview:



Flat glass is a glass sheet in a plane form used for windows, doors, walls, windscreens, and others. The global flat glass market is growing continually, owing to consistent demand across its end-user industries. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global flat glass market is expected to garner a valuation of USD 160.0BN by the end of 2025. In its recent analysis, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a CAGR of over 6.0% over the assessment period (2016-2025).



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Extensive use of flat glass and its broad application spectrum are the key driving force behind the substantial market demand. Flat glass accounts for more than 30% of the total glass production. The growing demand for flat glass in the construction and automotive sector is the prime consumer of flat glass. The development of Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa in a construction hub is driving a vast market expanse.



Flat glass is replacing brick and mortar owing to being lightweight, lower cost and aesthetic is leading to voluminous growth of flat glass market. New product development such as high gloss, glazed aesthetic glass is a psychotropic driver of the market. Advanced flat glass with functional properties such as UV reflection, stain resistance, and others are leading to a higher application spectrum.



The booming solar industry and the coterminous government support represents tremendous market opportunities. Additional factors substantiating the market demand include the massive adoption of glass by smart devices and the growing smartphone sector.



Key Players



AGC Inc

Sisecam Group

Saint-Gobain

GUARDIAN GLASS LLC

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd

Vitro

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd

SCHOTT AG

GSC GLASS LTD

Market Segments



MRFR has segmented the report into three dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,



By Product Type : Clear Float Glass, Tempered Glass, Insulated Glass, Coated Glass, Annealed Glass, Laminated Glass, among others.



By End-Use : Building & Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Solar, among others.



By Regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:



29 March 2019---- ?i?ecam, the Turkish market leader and Europe's largest manufacturer of flat glass, attracted the attention of visitors at 'Eurasia Glass Fair 2019' with its innovative products. ?i?ecam leveraged the economies of scale generated by its high production capacity by launching its latest product ?i?ecam Ultra Strong Laminated Glass at a reasonable price. ?i?ecam also launched new temper smart flat glass, which provides high performance and efficient thermal insulation and solar control. The company also exhibited its decorative energy saving glasses. ?i?ecam Ultra Strong Laminated Glass is a combination of two glass panes possessing higher security and strength for structural glazing applications.



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific region commands the largest market share and is also expected to drive a large growth attributed to the burgeoning construction, automotive, and consumer goods industries in the region. The Asia Pacific generated over 45% of the global market in 2018. The development of commercial and business infrastructure, especially in the developing nations of China and India, is driving a large market consumption of Flat Glass.



The development of Asia Pacific as an automotive manufacturing hub is another market opportunity for the flat glass market. The government's support for solar renewable energy, along with the development of large industrial-scale solar power plants, is driving a large growth for the market.



The Middle East & Africa market consumes a high volume of flat glass due to its growing automotive and construction sectors. The initiatives by many Gulf governments such as Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, Dubai Plan 2021, and Qatar National Vision 2030 for the development of the infrastructure are driving investment enthusiasm in the flat glass industry.



Competitive Landscape



The flat glass market appears highly fragmented and competitive due to the presence of several big and small players. Glass industry is highly commoditized, and there is limited product differentiation. The high cost of transport is another barrier to the market as owing to the high-volume low-value nature of flat glass. Thus, the industry tends to localize around large markets such as cities. The bulky nature of raw material used in glass manufacturing also restricts the development of sizeable consolidated manufacturing regions.



Manufacturers of flat glass use a variety of distributions channels and appropriate modifications to ensure high quality customized products. By providing appropriate credit to retailers, they are driving large businesses. Research and development are concentrated at the high end of the industry for applications such as smartphones.



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