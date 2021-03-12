New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Flat Glass market is forecast to reach USD 189.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Insulated flat glass is experiencing increasing deployment because it reduces pollution, saves energy, and improves comfort inside the building. The improved properties of sound insulation and thermal insulation provided by these products are expected to stimulate demand. Factors such as growing urbanization, the increase in the real estate sector, the use of solar products, and product innovation are providing substantial stimulus for market growth. The growth of the solar energy market, due to the growing dependence on renewable energies, as well as the subsidies available for energy storage, will propel the growth of the studied market. As there are only a few products involved in the production of flat glass, they cannot be replaced by others. However, fluctuating commodity prices, coupled with weak supply chain management, have a significant effect on the overall price of flat glass products, which undermines market growth.



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to account for ~43% of the global increment in flat glass area demand in 2027. Growth will be primarily from broad advancements in industrialization and urbanization throughout the region. Several other Asia-Pacific countries like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are expected to rank amongst the world's fastest-growing flat glass markets. India is forecasted to become the world's largest net importer of flat glass has fueled investment in production in several other Asia-Pacific countries. Malaysia is the leader, where massive investments are driving substantial capacity expansions which could make Malaysia the second largest Asia-Pacific flat glass producer behind China.



Get a sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3012



Leading Players Profiled in the Report:



Saint Gobain, Asahi Glass Company, Corning, China Glass Holding, Nippon Sheet Glass, Vitro, Guardian, Euroglass, Cardinal, and Schott, among others.



Market Segmentation:



Product Type Outlook:



· Toughened Glass



· Basic Float Glass



· Laminated Glass



· Insulated Glass



· Coated Glass



· Extra Clear Glass



Application Outlook:



· Architectural



· Automotive



· Solar Energy



Major Report Covered in the Report:



· North America (U.S., Canada)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3012



Further key findings from the report suggest



The construction industry is the most-significant end-user segment in the market studied. Besides, the current trend of smart city projects should also stimulate demand for flat glass. Glasses are widely used in the construction industry, in windows, facades, doors, interior partitions, railings, and storefronts, among other parts of the building, thus offering the possibility of floating glasses.

Body-tinted Float glass is a new type of glass, in which molten dyes are added for coloring having solar radiation absorption properties. This type of glass saves energy, reduces the penetration of heat into buildings, and offers a striking visual effect.



The Asia Pacific construction sector has grown steadily in recent times due to the presence of rapidly growing economies, rapid urbanization, and increased infrastructure spending. The growing presence of international companies in the Asia-Pacific region has also generated demand for the construction of new offices, production houses, buildings, etc., thereby driving the growth of the construction sector in the region.

Moreover, international suppliers are moving their manufacturing base to the Asia-Pacific region. It may be due to the availability of inexpensive unskilled and skilled workers in the area. Fast-paced industrialization and urbanization in India, China, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, combined with the adoption of smart and energy-efficient technologies as advanced construction practices have a positive influence on the request for flat glass.



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/flat-glass-market



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Flat Glass Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Flat Glass Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increased glass usage in automobiles



4.2.2.2. Increasing global inclination towards solar energy



4.2.2.3. High demand for glass in infrastructure development



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Stringent Regulatory Framework



4.2.3.2. Raw material price volatility



4.2.3.3. Inefficient supply chain logistics



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continue…



Thank you for reading our report. For further information or queries regarding the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your requirements.



Browse More Related Reports:



Ceramic Balls Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis By Raw Material Type, By Product Type, By End-user Type, By Application Type And Region, Segment Forecasts To 2026



Tank Insulation Market By Type, By Material, By Temperature, and By End-Use Industry, 2016-2026



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com