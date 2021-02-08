New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Flat Steel Market



Flat steel is a semi-finished steel product in the form of sheets and plates, which are rolled from slabs and have a wide range of industrial applications. The global flat steel market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, from USD 433.60 Billion in 2019 to USD 657.90 Billion in 2027.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3085



Market Drivers



The rapid urbanisation, industrialization, and investments in infrastructure and construction are fuelling the growth of the global flat steel market. Flat steels have numerous applications in the construction industry as they are used in the construction of skyscrapers, official buildings, malls, sports stadiums, bridge decks, harbours, roofing, etc. Due to its properties, such as durability, low maintenance, long life, high strength, and reusability, the demand for flat steel is increasing. The growing population and the rising capacity of middle-class families in emerging countries to afford housing facilities is expected to increase the demand for flat steel as it is used as a major raw material used in the process. Flat steel is also used to make several other products, such as door and window hoods, wall ornaments, washing machines, gutters, downspouts, and roof ornaments.



Regional Landscape



North America, due to its investments in the infrastructure construction sector, had a market value of USD 60.03 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow gradually in the forecasted period. Europe was the third-largest market with a total share of 12.6% in 2019 owing to the growth of construction, automotive, transportation, and machine industries in developed countries. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global flat steel market due to the massive demand from the large population.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The demand for metal coated steel sheets and strips is increasing due to their ability to provide high aesthetic value, durability, and environment friendly nature.



Strengthening government standards for the use of certain metals and alloys in the United States and Europe to improve environmental health is expected to strengthen the growth of the flat steel market.



Increased product penetration in electrical appliances, equipment, construction, and transport due to its light and superior mechanical properties to promote market growth.



The growing demand for heavy-duty materials from the construction industry in Asia-Pacific countries, including India and South Korea, which offer superior construction efficiency and help minimize the impact on the environment, provide lucrative market expansion opportunities.



The steelmakers focus on improving their technological innovations and use the technology of electric arc furnaces, which provide advanced and energy-efficient solutions.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Flat Steel market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Flat Steel market are listed below:



United States Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel, POSCO, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Shagang Group, SSAB AB, Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, ThyssenKrupp AG, and ArcelorMittal, among others.



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Construction



Mechanical



Automotive



Others



Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Basic Oxygen Furnace



Electric Arc Furnace



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Sheets and Strips



Plates



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Carbon Steel



Alloy Steel



Stainless Steel



Tool



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3085



Radical Features of the Flat Steel Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Flat Steel market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Flat Steel industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Flat Steel Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Flat Steel Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Flat Steel Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Flat Steel Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Flat Steel Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3085



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Bio-Based Resins Market



Impregnating Resins Market



Astronomical Telescope Market



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.