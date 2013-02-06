Flatpack Wizard, Leading Flat Pack Assembly and Kitchen Assembly Provider, Revamps Website

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Flatpack Wizard has recently launched its new website making it more user-friendly and to display their key services. The company provides flat pack assembly, kitchen assembly, commercial fit-outs and transportation of large items. Flatpack Wizard is also associated with many small to large sized businesses in providing integrated assembly, commercial assembly and client services. Customers have commended the company’s customer service and expertise in assembly services.



The media spokesperson of the Flatpack Wizard quoted on the features of the new website, “The objective of the new website design was to exhibit the various services we offer. We specialize in flat pack assembly of indoor and outdoor furniture. Some of the requests we get are for assembling entertainment units, beds, wardrobes, children’s toys, trampolines, garden furniture and swing sets. We can assemble any type of furniture or unit and also can alter furniture according to personal requirements.”



The company informed that even though flat pack furniture is supposed to be easy to assemble that is often not the case. The company further stated that manufacturers do provide detailed flat pack assembly instructions however it is tough to visualize the end result while assembling the unit and sometimes the physical size of the furniture is too huge and is impractical for do-it-yourself. Flatpack Wizard has a team which has many years of experience in furniture construction and can assemble any type of product.



The company also provides kitchen assembly service. The kitchen assembly according to the company is more complicated then furniture assembly as it involves services of number of different trades. The company informed that their team ensures that each and every element in the kitchen is working to the highest level.



Another service offered by Flatpack Wizard is the Personal Shopper service. The company can collect and deliver items to customer’s home such that the hassle of shifting heavy items can be avoided. The company informed that their vehicles are equipped to transport large items easily and safely.



Flatpack Wizard is one of the leading companies in providing flat pack assembly service in Victoria. Through their online platform, http://www.flatpackwizard.com.au/, details of the various services offered by the company can be viewed. The company is known for its exceptional customer support and for its expertise in furniture assembly, kitchen assembly, commercial fit-outs and transportation of heavy items.



