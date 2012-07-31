Flats for Sale in Bulgaria and Single Family Home Listings Now Available through Accent Invest

Varna, Bulgaria -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Consumers who are looking for flats for sale in Bulgaria can find recent property listings on the Accent Invest website. The company offers homebuyers a variety of flats, single family homes and condominiums throughout Bulgaria. Property investors will also find listings which include warehouses, plots and businesses for sale.



The Accent Invest website hosts a webpage which is dedicated to apartments and flats for sale in Bulgaria which is located at: http://www.accentinvest.com/apartments-in-bulgaria-for-sale Surprisingly, flats really aren’t very expensive. In fact, living in Bulgaria isn’t as expensive as living in the United States which means the country is perfect for retirees and work at home entrepreneurs.



Bulgaria is quickly becoming a more and more attractive place for consumers throughout the world. Currently, the biggest demand for property is in the single family residential home market. Many Europeans and United States citizens are buying Bulgarian residential property to establish holiday or vacation retreats.



“I think I found the flat I’m going to buy. I’ve been looking for about two months because my job is transferring me to Sofia in October and I need to get ready. Thanks for all the great listings. I highly recommend Accent Invest to anybody that wants to buy property in Bulgaria.” – Carlo DeVito



Homebuyers are not alone. Real estate investors from different countries around the world are purchasing property in the commercial real estate market as well as single family homes and condominiums. Most of the sales occur in Sofia and Varna. Sofia is the capital of Bulgaria and it is a major metropolitan area which is home to thousands of fortune 500 corporations and international businesses.



