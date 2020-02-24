Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Flavor Concentrates Market: Outlook



Flavor concentrates are substances that are added to foods and drinks to give it a particular taste. It generally comes under liquid and powder form, which can be easily soluble in the food products. Flavor concentrates are made from various ingredients that are mostly categorized as natural and synthetic ingredients, where natural flavor concentrates are more in demand from the consumers. Flavor concentrates are majorly used in the food and beverages industry to give a different flavor to the food products such as in bakery products, dairy products, confectioneries, snacks, drinks, and many more. This different application of flavor concentrates in the food industry fuels the growth in the global market. Therefore, the flavor concentrates market is subjected to show a lucrative growth opportunity in the forecast period.



Increasing Trend of Natural Ingredients to Generate More Demand for Natural Flavor Concentrates



There has been rise in the consumption of natural flavor concentrates in the food industry, owing to the increasing health awareness among people around the world. People are shifting more towards natural and organic food products in their daily diet. Therefore, this shift of the population towards natural products is expected to boost the demand for natural flavor concentrate in the food industry during the forecast period. Manufacturers are also planning to develop more innovative and new natural flavor concentrates with various flavor and exotic taste that has no harm to the human health. They have adopted new & advanced technologies such as supercritical carbon dioxide extraction, solid-liquid extraction(SLE), supercritical fluid extraction, and many more. Hence, this innovation in the flavor concentrates help to drive the global market growth. Along with the above-mentioned drivers, there are some restrains in the flavor concentrates market that are likely to restrict its growth in the future such as presence of large number of players who are high performers in the market, which create a competitive restraint for the new players to enter into the market.



Flavor Concentrates Market: Regional Analysis



The global flavor concentrates market is majorly divided into seven regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania. Among all these regions, the Asian countries has the largest market share in the flavor concentrate market as compare to the other regions. It is because of the high consumption of flavored confectionery, drinks, dairy, and bakery products in the region. Also, other regions such as North America, Latin America, and Europe are expected to show a high growth rate in the flavor concentrate market in the forecast period, due to growing demand for authentic & exotic food flavor concentrates from the people in the mentioned regions.



