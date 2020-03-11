Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Flavor enhancer is a chemical substance added to processed food and beverages to enhance flavor. Flavor is one of the main components in food ingredients. Modernization and globalization are important factors that have driven demand for flavor enhancers. In this market, food manufacturers and supplies of processed foods are faced with the challenge of meeting demand of the growing population, the consumer demand for low-fat, low-carbohydrate and low salt diet are some of the major factors which are driving growth of flavor enhancer market. Due to increasing number of working women and growing awareness about artificial food and beverages flavor enhancers, there has been an increase in demand for natural flavor enhancers. The flavor is playing an important part in the development of flavor enhancing compounds. Flavor enhancing compounds can be produced by biotech method which are known as natural compounds. The higher consumption of desserts and increasing application of innovative technology is projected to expand the growth of flavor enhancing market during the forecast period. The regulatory limitations, high entry barrier and increasing raw material prices are some of the factors which are affecting the growth of flavor enhancer market.



Global Flavor Enhancer Market Taxonomy



On the basis of source type, the global market is classified into:

- Natural Flavoring Enhancer

- Artificial Flavoring Enhancer

- Nature Identical Flavoring Enhancer

On the basis of product type, the global market is classified into:

- Glutamates

- Nucleotides

- Yeast Extracts

- Acidulants

- Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

- Others



On the basis of form type, the global market is classified into:

- Liquid

- Powder

- Semi-liquid



On the basis of application, the global market is classified into:

- Beverages

- Processed foods

- Meat and fish products

- Dairy

- Bakery

- Others



Food flavors and enhancers have wide application in the beverage industry and account for majority of the share in the global flavor enhancer market, followed by dairy and bakery products. Based on source type, there has been a rise in consumer preference for natural flavors compared to artificial flavor enhancers. This is expected to boost growth of the global flavor enhancer market. The requirement of a wide number of natural resources to extract flavors and enhancers is one of the key constraints in the natural flavor enhancer industry.



Global Flavor Enhancer Market Outlook-



- Of the main global region, the flavor enhancers market is large in North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. The North America and Europe markets contribute to over half of the worldwide consumption of the flavor enhancers. Flavor enhancers in powdered form are most commonly used as they are easier to use compared to liquid and semi-liquid forms, therefore the Natural Flavoring Enhancer segment is expected to account for the largest share in the flavor enhancer market. There is a growing demand for processed food in Asia Pacific region which is likely to surpass the global flavor enhancer market. Decrease in food intake due to numerous sensory, metabolic and pharmacologic factors and lower rates of nutrient absorption have been observed in the global market which has led to technological innovations which are predicted to facilitate growth of the flavor enhancer market over the forecast period. Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) is most commonly used as a flavor enhancer in savory products.



Salt, as a natural flavor enhancer has its own negative effects when consumed in large quantities. Large consumption of salt contributes to heart disease and high blood pressure. In the EU-Funded Taste Project, the researchers deduced that 'Brown Algae' can be used as a substitute for salt which can reduce salt content of industrially processed foods. In July 2016, PLT Health Solutions launched PhytoShield Flavor Enhancer that improves product quality and delivers antimicrobial property which led to longer shelf life of the flavor enhancer product.



Key Developments-



In 2017, PureCircle launched stevia leaf based flavor enhancers. The new flavors enhancers will augment both cocoa and vanilla flavors. The new product can be labelled as natural flavors on product ingredient labels. The product launch helped the company to expand its product portfolio.



- In January 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) acquired Florida Chemical Co., manufacturer of citrus-based flavors and fragrances. Florida Chemical Co. manufactures citrus flavor materials, essential oils, and flavor enhancers for grapefruit and other citrus. The acquisition will help ADM to strengthen its position in the citrus-based flavor enhancer market.



- In September 2018, Firmenich SA (Switzerland-based fragrance and flavor company) acquired Senomyx Inc. (US-based biotechnology company producing flavor enhancers and sweeteners). The acquisition has helped Firmenich to strengthen its position in global flavors market.



- In 2017, Bell Flavors & Fragrances launched Sweetech, a new flavor enhancer for food and beverage industry. The new flavor enhancer can reduce sugar by 20-50% in food & beverages without compromising on taste.



Some of the key players in the global flavor enhancer market are International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF, Givaudan, FIRMENICH SA, Takasago International Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Mane, Senomyx Inc., Innova and DuPont Nutrition & Health, A & Z Food Additives Co. Ltd., Kerry Group and Symrise.