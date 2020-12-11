New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- Reports and Data has added a new report titled Global Flavor Enhancers Market to its ever-expanding repository, which aims to offers valuable insights into the Flavor Enhancers industry with regards to the market share, market size, market valuation, and regional bifurcation for the vertical. The report is fabricated with thorough primary and secondary research and is updated with the latest and emerging market trends to offer the readers opportunities to capitalize on the current market environment. For a thorough analysis, the market has been segmented based on types and applications along with an extensive regional segmentation.

Market Size – USD 6.6 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trend- Consumer awareness about the ill-effects of flavor enhancers and growing demand for clean labels is a major challenging factor for the market growth.



The research report on the Global Flavor Enhancers Market further provides an extensive analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the market. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Flavor Enhancers market. The report is equipped with the latest global scenario on account of the COVID-19 crisis. The economic landscape of the global market has been impacted by the pandemic. The report further discusses the present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape:



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors and their business strategies. The top leading companies dominating the market covered in this report are Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Corbion N.V., Associated British Foods plc, Sensient Technologies, ADM, Novozymes A/S, E.I. Dupont, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd, Innova Flavors, Savoury Systems International, Inc., Senomyx, Inc and Ajinomoto Co, Inc.



The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. This offers a competitive edge to the reader to understand the dynamics of the competitive landscape. The report further provides coverage of strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, among others undertaken by the top players of the industry. The report also provides strategic recommendations to new and emerging players to help them formulate better entry and investment strategies.



Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of types and applications, along with projections about the key segments anticipated to dominate the industry in the coming years.



Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Glutamates

Acidulants

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein

yeast extracts

Others (sweetness enhancers and nucleotides)



Based on Application, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Processed & convenience foods

Meat & fish products

Beverages

Bakery

Confectionery products

Dairy

others



Based on Source, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Natural

Synthetic



Based on Form, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Powder

Liquid & semi-liquid



Regional Coverage:



For a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape, a thorough regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is offered in the report. It studies the market size, market share, revenue contribution, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, and the operations of the key players located in those regions. Furthermore, the report also covers a country-wise analysis of the industry.



Industry Trends:



The report offers an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends in the Flavor Enhancers market. It offers insights into the trends and their impact on the growth of the industry. Market trends relating to technological developments, product advancements, competitive landscape, and regulatory framework, among others, are covered in the report.



Market Scenario, Size, and Forecast:



The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion till 2027.



