Increased consumption of monosodium glutamate (MSG) as an umami flavor enhancer, extensive R&D by companies operating are main drivers of the flavor enhancers market.



Market Size – USD 6.6 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trend- Consumer awareness about the ill-effects of flavor enhancers and growing demand for clean labels is a major challenging factor for the market growth.



The increasing acceptance of advanced technology in the food and chemical industry has provided a platform for the development of flavor-rich food products. Flavor enhancers are the artificially added substances that impart a distinguished taste to processed and packaged foods. According to a study done by Reports and Data, the global flavor enhancers market was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2019 and is evolving at an average annual growth rate of 6.5%. It is expected to face a push from demand in developing countries and double to reach USD 11.5 billion by the end of the projected timeline.



The report systematically segments the market to provide a more in-depth understanding of the market's distinctive aspects. Besides inspecting the financial positions of the leading companies in this industry, the report carefully evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these market players. Reports and Data's expert team of researchers have vividly pictured the global market scope over the projected timeline and analyzed the growth prospects of the new market entrants leveraging a set of advanced analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and investment assessment.



The key market players profiled in the report:



Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Corbion N.V., Associated British Foods plc, Sensient Technologies, ADM, Novozymes A/S, E.I. Dupont, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd, Innova Flavors, Savoury Systems International, Inc., Senomyx, Inc and Ajinomoto Co, Inc., Others.



Market Drivers



The increment in awareness regarding food ingredient engineering and demand for exceptionally flavored products with great shelf life drive the growth of the flavor enhancers market. Rapid industrialization in developing countries and the improving lifestyle of people are promoting the sales of different flavor enhancers worldwide. The presence of different cuisines at a single restaurant and various experiments by culinary artists have given rise to the packaging of powdered flavor enhancers that are being adopted by general households. The Asian influence in the food industry has introduced specific packs for ready-to-cook soups, noodles, and seasonings that match native originality and excel in consumption among different consumers. However, excessive addition of monosodium glutamate (MSG) in flavorings acts as a restraint to the market's growth.



Segments covered in the report



Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- Glutamates

- Acidulants

- Hydrolyzed vegetable protein

- yeast extracts

- Others (sweetness enhancers and nucleotides)



Based on Application, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- Processed & convenience foods

- Meat & fish products

- Beverages

- Bakery

- Confectionery products

- Dairy

- others



Based on Source, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- Natural

- Synthetic



Based on Form, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- Powder

- Liquid & semi-liquid



Regional Analysis



North America was the global leader in the flavor enhancers market, holding the largest share, and is expected to hold its position due to the rise in consumption, diverse applications in the food and beverage industry and the presence of many manufacturers in the region. Rising acceptance of Asian food in various European and North American regions will promote product adoption in the Asia Pacific region.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



- North America (U.S., Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



