Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is:

Unilever (United Kingdom), Associated British Foods plc (United Kingdom), Apeejay Surrendra Group (India), Tata Global Beverages Ltd. (India), Goodricke Group Ltd. (India), Golden Tips Tea, Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bombay Burmah (India), Mcleod Russel (India), Rossell India (India), Jay Shree Tea (India)



Definition:

Flavor tea is that have additional flavor added externally to tea. Tea leaves are quite receptive to flavors. Whether they are blended in forms of liquid or dry ingredients, black and green tea leaves are usually the ones that team up well with all types of flavors. Liquid flavors are the best for teabags where the flavor is released slowly during the steeping process whereas, dry ones go best for the loose teas. Tea is the most commonly consumed beverage in the world after the water has led to significant growth of the global flavor tea market in the forecast period.



Recent Development in Global Flavor Tea Market:

On 4th June 2018, Lipton has introduced the new flavors to summertime family meals with the launch of fruit-infused iced herbal teas. These teas feature a combination of fruity aromas and hibiscus flowers and are available in two delicious varieties: stra



The Global Flavor Tea Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Earl Grey, Peach, Peppermint, Rose, Chamomile, Ginger, Jasmine, Others (English Breakfast, Licorice, Hibiscus)), Tea Type (Black, Green, Herbal, Rooibos, Oolong, White, Others), Tea Packaging (Hot Tea Bags, Loose Leaf, Powder, Iced Tea Bags), End User (Home, Hotels and Restaurants)



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

Market Drivers:

- Increasing consumption of black tea due to various health benefits is the major driver for the global flavor tea market. Recently, Human population studies have found that people who regularly consume three or more cups of black tea per day have a reduced risk of stroke and heart disease.



Market Trends:

- Increasing Demand for Ready-to-drink (RTD) Fruit and Flavoured Teas

- Growing Expansion of Green Tea consumption outside Asia



Market Restraints:

- High Tea Consumption is Produce Cardiovascular Disease



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Health Consciousness and Consumption of Green Tea

- Growing Tea Consumption Population in the Asia Pacific



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Flavor Tea Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



