Flavored and Functional Water Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Flavored water is a category of bottled mineral, spring or purified water containing flavours. The functional water is a derivative of flavored water with added functional ingredients such as botanicals, vitamins, minerals and oxygen. These types of drinks do not contain caffeine, colour, carbonation or preservatives. The growing health concern of the masses, which is making them refrains from consuming carbonated or artificial flavored drinks, acts as major driving factor for the industry. These drinks are priced similar to the carbonated drinks, which reduces the switching cost of the consumer, thus increasing the attractiveness of these drinks.



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The common flavours in the flavored and functional waters market are orange, apple, cherry, lemon, peach and mixed. Asia Pacific has been emerging as a strong market registering double digit growth in 2012. Some of the major companies operating in the market are Nestle, Danone, Coca Cola and PepsiCo.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

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Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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Related Report -



Water Purifier Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



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The global water purifier market is expected to witness double digit growth during 2013-2019. Asia pacific region has become the biggest market for water purifier. China and India, with their large population coupled with lack of hygienic infrastructure provides a large untapped market acting as major growth driver for the industry. Water purifiers are broadly categorised under two segments: online and offline. While the online water purifier requires electricity connection for their functioning, offline systems works without it. The offline systems (non-electric) are expected to increase the industry penetration in the rural markets due to their lower costs. Among the end-user segments, the household segment holds the largest share. Some of the major companies operating in the water purifier market are Brita, PUR, Aquasana, Aqua America, Pentair and Panasonic.



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