Flavored Water Market Growth by 2025 : Top Most Key Players Coca Cola, Kraft Heinz, Nestle, PepsiCo

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- The increasing prevalence of health problems among the consumers such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes has influenced the consumers to be more health-conscious and consume flavored water over artificial carbonated drinks. The drinking water is highly contaminated, this is, influencing the vendors to shift towards purified and clean flavored water. Additionally, flavored water offers various benefits such as weight reduction, improved skin texture, improved digestion, and immunity. The vendors also take measures to cater to the rising demand for purified water, primarily by the geriatric population.



The flavored water brands must target the untapped and new markets as target consumer base to remain profitable and be competitive in the market. The emerging economies have high growth potential for flavored water and several alternatives encouraged by the rising disposables incomes and rapid urbanization in these regions. According to the flavored water industry statistics report, the western culture and rising sponsorships of several sports events encourages the consumers to try and experiment with new products. As a result, the expansion of flavored water in emerging economies is identified as one of the key trends fueling the growth of the Flavored Water Market.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=99576



Segment by Key players:

- Coca Cola

- Kraft Heinz

- Nestle

- PepsiCo

- Sunny Delight Beverages

- Balance Water Company

- Cargill

- Hangzhou Wahaha Group

- Nanone

- Red Bull

- DS Group

- XALTA



Segment by Type:

- Sugary

- Sugarless



Segment by Application:

- Retail Stores

- Supermarkets

- E-retailers



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=99576



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Flavored Water Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Flavored Water Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Flavored Water Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Flavored Water Market Forecast

4.5.1. Flavored Water Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Flavored Water Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Flavored Water Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Flavored Water Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Flavored Water Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Flavored Water Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Flavored Water Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Flavored Water Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Flavored Water Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Flavored Water Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Flavored Water Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Flavored Water Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=99576



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.