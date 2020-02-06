New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- Flavored Yogurt Market Insights:

Global Flavored Yogurt market research report delivers crucial information on market share, size, growth rate, drivers, and opportunities. This will enable the operating players to plan ideal profitable strategies for the forecast period 2019 - 2026. The thoroughly researched report offers essential information on the changing consumer demands that will allow the players to predict future demand. This will ultimately help the operating players to plan production volume, manage resources, and reduce wastage considerably.



Flavored yogurt is a fermented dairy product with added flavors and has multiple health benefits. It is preferred breakfast, snack, dessert, or beverage among health-conscious consumers. The global flavored yogurt market was valued at $63.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $92.3 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Flavored yogurt is available in the market in various product types such as set, frozen, drinkable and Greek. Additives such as sweeteners, flavors, and fruits are used to enhance the aroma, taste and consistency of the yogurt products. Food & beverages manufacturers have invested a lot in R&D to enhance characteristics, taste, or nutritional value of flavored yogurt.



Yogurt has almost every nutrient needed by the human body and is considered as an effective food for weight loss and nutritional diet. It is rich in range of nutrients including calcium, vitamins, and trace minerals such as phosphorus, magnesium, & potassium. Significant protein content in yogurt influences appetite control and suppresses hunger. Moreover, certain variety of yogurt available in the market are enriched with probiotics, which help in boosting digestive health by reducing the common gastrointestinal disorders symptoms such as diarrhea, bloating, and constipation. The abovementioned nutrients such as probiotics, vitamins and minerals, are beneficial in prevention of illness & enhancement of immunity as well as play a major role in bone health reducing osteoporosis. In addition, yogurt improves heart health by maintaining blood pressure and increasing good HDL cholesterol. The aforementioned health benefits of yogurt are anticipated to drive the global flavored yogurt market during the forecast period.



Growth in demand for flavored yogurt in the emerging nations is owing to the rising disposable income, innovative flavors of yogurt products offered by key players and increase in health awareness among the consumers are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the global flavored yogurt market.



The key players profiled in this report include Danone, Nestle, Chobani LLC, General Mills, Arla Foods, Müller, Fage International S.A., Stonyfield Farm Inc., Emmi Group, and Cabot Creamery.



Key Market Segmentation:

By Flavor

- Strawberry

- Vanilla

- Peach

- Blueberry

- Others



By Distribution Channel

- Supermarket/Hypermarket

- Convenience stores

- E commerce

- Others



By Type

- Organic

- Conventional



Table of Content:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Secondary Research

1.3.2. Primary Research

1.3.3. Analyst Tools And Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of The Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1. High Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3. High Threat of Substitution

3.4.4. Low Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5. Moderate Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing Awareness of The Health Benefits of Yogurt

3.5.1.2. Increase In Demand For Flavored Yogurt In The Developing Nations

3.5.1.3. Innovation In Taste And Flavor of Yogurt

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Increase In Use of Dairy Alternative Based Products

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growing Demand For Organic Flavored Yogurts



Chapter 4: Flavored Yogurt Market, By Flavor

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

4.2. Strawberry

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.3. Vanilla

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.4. Peach

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.5. Blueberry

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size And Forecast



Chapter 5: Flavored Yogurt Market, By Distribution Channel

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.2. Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast

5.3. Convenience Store

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size And Forecast

5.4. E Commerce

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size And Forecast

5.5. Others……



