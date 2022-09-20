Flavors & Fragrances Market by 2026 - Global Trends, Share Analysis, Leading Players, Business Opportunities

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- The report "Flavors & Fragrances Market by Ingredients (Natural, Synthetic), End use (Beverage, Savory & Snacks, Bakery, Dairy Products, Confectionery, Consumer Products, Fine Fragrances), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2026", size of flavors & fragrances is estimated to be USD 29.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 37.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2026.



Flavors and fragrances are compounds used to enhance the characteristics of end-use products in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, consumer products, and cosmetic industries. Flavors are used in a wide range of products that include bakery, snacks, confectionery, meat, poultry, seafood, and others. Whereas, fragrances are used in perfumes, soaps, shower gels, cosmetics products, air fresheners, dishwashers, surface cleaners, and laundry detergents, among others.



The synthetic ingredient segment accounted for a larger share, in terms of value, in 2020. This is backed by its growing usage in various end-use products. However, natural ingredient is projected to record a higher growth rate between 2021 and 2026.



"Natural ingredient is projected to be the fastest-growing ingredient for flavors and fragrances fiber market between 2021 and 2026"

The demand for natural ingredient is mainly due to its increasing availability and rising awareness among consumers for a healthier lifestyle. Stringent regulations related to the use of synthetic flavors and fragrances and growing awareness among the population about health and wellness are driving the demand for natural ingredients.



"Bakery & fine fragrances is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in flavor and fragrances market, respectively, between 2021 and 2026."

Bakery industry is expected to grow at the highest rate in flavor market during the forecast period. The changing lifestyle, growing working-class population, and rising demand for gluten-free bakery products are the major factors contributing to the growth of the bakery segment. Taste innovations in products such as croissants, scones and cakes are driving the market. Fine fragrances is expected to grow at the highest rate in fragrance market during the forecast period. The rising penetration of research laboratories and innovation Centre for fragrances in the developing countries such as China, India, Thailand, and South Korea is the major reason for the high demand for fine fragrances.



"APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the flavors and fragrances market during the forecast period"

APAC was the largest flavors & fragrances market in 2020. The changing lifestyle and high economic growth of emerging economies such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia have fueled the demand for flavors and fragrances in this region. In addition, the rapidly growing food & beverage and cosmetic & homecare industries are fueling the growth of the flavors & fragrances market in the region.



The key market players profiled in the report include Givaudan (Switzerland), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) (US), Symrise AG (Germany), Takasago (Japan), The Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US), Sensient Technologies (US), Mane SA (France), Robertet (France), T. Hasegawa (Japan), and Bell Flavors & Fragrances (US).



Givaudan is one of the leading players in the flavors & fragrances market. The company offers a range of flavors & fragrances for the food & beverage and consumer products industries. The company has continued investment in high growth market especially China and India. They have also invested in local and regional customer segment, both organically and via acquisition and have brought the overall share to 50% of the group's sale. Company made joint ventures, acquisitions and research partnerships to be the global industry leader creating game changing innovation in food and beverage and inspiring creations in the world of scent and beauty. For instance, company acquired Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited (India), Myrissi (France), Alderys (France), and Drom (Germany) to strengthen its hold in the European and APAC flavors & fragrances market.



