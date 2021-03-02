New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The flavors & fragrances market is expected to reach USD 31.38 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Accelerated growth in industrialization over the globe has led to the increase of extensive production of flavored or scented products such as soaps, household cleaners, processed food and beverages, detergents, personal care products, and oral hygiene products. Moreover, the increasing demand for natural ingredients across a massive number of consumers could encourage the application in the flavors and fragrances market.



Increasing approval of flavors in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements are also predicted to expand the market soon. Natural fragrances are supposed to be healthier, therapeutic, and safe. Manufacturers sometimes impose a green premium on products produced using natural aromas. Growing awareness concerning health and wellness is expected to increase the adoption of natural flavor ingredients during the forecast period.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Flavors & Fragrances market and profiled in the report are:



Symrise AG, Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, Agilex Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Kao corporation, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., ABedoukian Research, Inc., romatech SAS, ConAgra Foods, Frutaroam industries



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



Synthetic Ingredients

Natural Ingredients



Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



Aroma Chemical

Essential Oils



End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



Beverages

Bakery

Confectionery

Fine Fragrances

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Flavors & Fragrances Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Flavors & Fragrances Market Product Type Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Flavors & Fragrances market and its competitive landscape.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.



