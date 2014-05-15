Flavors in Beverages Industry - Market Trends and Insights by MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Flavors In Beverages Industry - Market Trends And Insights



Overview of the current trends in beverage flavors supply situation. Categories of natural flavors are essential oils and natural extracts. Artificial flavors are chemically derived. Flavors are widely used by beverage manufactures and the trend of natural versus cost and marketing benefits are discussed. Trends in consumption and regional variances are parameters of high importance for FMCG as well as ingredient manufacturers. Cases in beverages and industrial activities in the sector are discussed in the report.



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Key Findings

Why was the report written?

This report was written as synthesized flavors towards natural flavor extracts are trending.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Generally beverages within US and Europe are predominantly using natural flavors, however in other world regions there’s still significant room for growth. The markets also differ in flavor popularity which creates dynamics for suppliers of new natural trending flavors.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Key drivers are clean label and natural claims within Western markets, both due to consumer demands as well as more precise differentiation in regulations of “natural“ vs. “artificial”.



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What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The report investigates flavor in beverages, drivers and market options, suppliers, as well as regional issues. It furthermore informs about the regulatory situation as well as patent activities. The report further looks at current soft drinks categories and the use of flavors as well as presents product cases.



Synopsis



- Natural flavors are well implemented in most beverage categories, however Latin America and Asia have room for reformulating with these flavor types. The report discusses natural flavors and product formulation constraints and marketing regulatory boundaries for particularly the beverage industry.

- Whereas mainstream flavors as cola, coffee and citrus fruits are global., new flavors are trending in various markets, and the variation from continent to continent is markedly different.

- Identify new market opportunities for flavors in beverages and brand owners consumption status.



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Reasons To Buy



- Overview of food flavor ingredients issues, supplier’s activities, current consumptions and trends for beverages.

- Natural flavors are trending in all markets – but the flavor types demonstrating most growth dynamics per continent differ significantly.

- The suppliers of flavors have very proprietary technologies and skills, and globalization has caused increasing consolidation of the market leaders via acquisitions for natural flavor operators and expansions of geographic activities.

- Beside the proprietary flavor of market leader Red Bull, there’s a diversity of herbal and fruit flavors in the energy drinks market.



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