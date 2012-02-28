"Flavours: a World of Diversity and Innovation" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Flavours: A World Of Diversity and Innovation", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) --02/28/2012 -- Flavour is an essential tool for food and drinks manufacturers, not only in delivering palatability but also in helping to position a product or target a specific audience. This report assesses global flavour trends, looking at market sizes and segmentation, and explores some of the themes impacting flavour usage and development. Specific analysis is also included on flavour trends in the soft drinks, snacks and dairy/ice cream categories as these are driving innovation in flavour choice.
Euromonitor International's Flavours: A World of Diversity and Innovation global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Ingredients market at an international level. It highlights the major drivers behind ingredient supply and demand, provides detailed analysis of the individual ingredient categories and the product categories they are used in. It also examines regional prospects, highlighting opportunities and challenges in ingredient usage.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Abrasives/Inorganics, Acidulants, Antifoams, Antifungals, Antimicrobials, Antiperspirants, Bleach Precursors, Bleaching Agents, Botanicals, Carotenoids, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Colours, Commodities, Conditioning Agents (Skin, Hair, Fabric), Cultures, Emollients, Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers, Enzymes, Fats and Oils, Flavour Enhancers, Flavours, Flours, Fluorescers, Fragrances, Humectants, Insect Repellants, Insecticides, Lacquers, Milk, Minerals, Miscellaneous Ingredients, Modified Flour, pH Control/salts, Phytoestrogens, Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides, Preservatives/Antioxidants, Propellants, Proteins, Raising Agents, Reducing Agents, Skin Benefit Agents, Skin Lighteners, Skin Tanning Agents, Solvents, Sunscreens, Surfactant Cleansers and Adjuvants, Sweeteners, Synthetic Polymers, Thickeners/Structurants, Tooth Care, Vitamins and Derivatives, Water Softeners/Chelators.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
