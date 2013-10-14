Fleet Automation System AVLView.com Now Offering No Cost Version of Its Fleet Automation Platform

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- AVLView.com is proud to announce that it is now offering a free version of its fleet automation cloud platform. Fleet owners are invited to try out AVLView.com, the only all-in-one fleet automation system, to maintain fleet records, receive reports, maintenance reminders, and streamline their vehicle operations for free.



With an easy-to-use interface that has been painstakingly designed, vehicle tracking, GPS tracking, maintenance alerts and driver response are combined into one simple system to make fleet tracking simple and easy to maintain. Once the system has been implemented, it monitors the fleet on the owners' behalf. There is no longer need to monitor each vehicle constantly as AVLView.com's innovative system monitors every aspect of the fleet, saving owners and managers valuable time.



AVLView.com's integrated platform tracks drivers' actions and delivery deadlines, the exact location of the vehicle at all times, and reminds operators when maintenance and service need to be completed on the vehicles. Automated alert systems let owners know if there are traffic accidents, missed deliveries, speeding problems and break ins or theft. By regaining control of their fleet, business owners find that they cut losses and save money, often within just three months.



"Automated fleet tracking systems have been proven to help businesses optimize their fleet’s performance," explains an article on the fleet management specialist's website. "Small adjustments to behavior can add up to large savings. In fact, you would see considerable results in cost savings within days of implementation. From drivers to delivery agents to your clients and everyone in between, automating means simplifying logistics operation and getting in charge and in control of your fleet."



By combining the many complicated aspects of fleet tracking into one complete system, AVLView.com takes the masses of data needed to efficiently run a fleet and makes it easy to track, report and understand. With no software to install and no network to maintain, the system can be quickly and easily set up to be used almost immediately.



About AVLView.com

AVLView.com tracks vehicles, monitors fuel usage, helps cut operational losses in half and increases fleet/driver productivity. It gives instant alerts on events to improve green driving, timely delivery, automates trip schedules, and notifies owners on vehicle maintenance. AVLView.com's system is an easy-to-use, cloud-based application that provides everything needed to improve a fleet's efficiency and drivers' productivity. For more information, visit http://avlview.com.