Fleet Financial Saves Consumers Money Through Their Auto Financing Programs

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- TrueCar.com reports that the average new vehicle cost $30,500 in 2012, making a new car unaffordable for many families during tough economic times. When calculating this data, TrueCar.com examined the basic purchase price, the down payment and monthly payment along with the insurance and taxes. "Families in need of a new car must search for the best interest rate available to keep transportation costs down and Fleet Financial helps those in need of reasonable auto financing. currently offering rates as low as 1.99 percent," Fred Fitzgerald of Fleet Financial declares.



Many vehicle owners never stop to think of the benefits of refinancing an auto loan, even when their financial situation changes. Car loans typically run five years or more and things often change in that time period therefore vehicle owners may find they can get a lower rate by refinancing. "Fleet Financial works with more than 20 credit unions and banks to find the best interest rate and terms for each client, offering everything from auto bad credit refinance to good credit refinance solutions," Mr. Fitzgerald continues.



Consumers frequently choose to lease rather than buy when it comes to new vehicles. If circumstances change during the lease period, the consumer may be under the impression that he or she must let the lease run out before purchasing, but this doesn't have to be the case. "Car companies offer the normal lease-end buyout, yet consumers retain the option of an early buyout also before the lease ends. When interest rates drop, consumers need to consider this option to save on their transportation expenses, especially if they plan on keeping the car once the lease term is up," Mr. Fitzgerald goes on to say.



Consumers aren't the only ones who will benefit from the programs offered through Fleet Financial. "Financing options remain available for those in the market for company cars also as Fleet Financial understands everyone wants to save money. This is especially true as the global economy struggles to recover from a recession. If you wish to refinance your personal or company vehicle, look no further than Fleet Financial. We work hard to find the program that is right for you," Mr. Fitzgerald forcefully states.



About Fleet Financial

Fleet Financial continues to be the market leader when it comes to customer service, low interest car loans and consumer education concerning auto finance solutions. End of lease financing programs and exceptional customer service ensure customer and partner care at every stage of the process. Employees of major corporations find they have the opportunity to finance company vehicle purchases and general public citizens receive the lowest possible rates for current vehicle refinancing or auto lease buyouts. Fleet Financial works to ensure every customer, be it a private citizen or corporate employee, receives excellent value when it comes to their means of transportation.