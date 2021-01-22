New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Fleet Management Market



Fleet management is a process by which fleet managers maintain and manage all fleet-related tasks, including acquiring & leasing fleets, uptime & downtime management, vehicle management, routing & scheduling, aftermarket service, safety & compliance management, and tracking & geofencing, among others. The solution enables companies to reduce hidden & extra costs and improve vehicle efficiency, while ensuring compliance with government regulations related to operations of any kind of fleet such as maritime, aircraft, railways, on-road and off-road vehicle network, and others. According to a recent analysis by Reports and Data, the global fleet management market size is expected to reach USD 351.42 Billion from USD 111.73 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.3% through 2026.



The market growth is driven by surging demand for fleet management in the road transportation systems as well as high R&D investments in of fleet management software and solutions. Rapid proliferation of private and commercial vehicles across developed as well as developing economies is further fuelling the need for fleet management solutions.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2402



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Fleet Management market and profiled in the report are:



Donlen Corporation, Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman, Automotive Rentals Inc., Japan Railways Group, American Airlines, FedEx, GPS Insight, Omnitracs, and Verizon Connect.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Solution

Service



Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Operation Management

Business Management

Maintenance & Repair

Regulatory & Compliance

Software Solutions

Tracking & Analytics

Others



Fleet Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Aviation

Road Transportation

Railway System

Marine



End-Use Industries Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Mobility Solutions

Service & Maintenance

Education & Research

Logistics Solutions

Government Bodies

Others



Browse Complete Report "Fleet Management Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fleet-management-market



Regional Landscape



The Asia Pacific region is forecast to register the fastest growth rate of nearly 19.3% over the analysis period. The robust growth can be attributed to the comprehensive implementation of fleet management by transporters in countries across the region and increase in the affordability of private vehicles. In 2019, North America held a major chunk of the fleet management market share of around 37.4% on account of exceptional commercialization of smart fleet management solutions in the region.



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Fleet Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2402



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Fleet Management market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Trends



Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth



Sacral Neuromodulation Market Analysis



Implantable Ports Market Share



Clinical Laboratory Market Deamand



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com