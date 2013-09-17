Fast Market Research recommends "Fleet Management Market (Fleet Analytics, Vehicle Tracking & Fleet Monitoring, Telematics, Vendor Services) By Vehicles (Trucks, Light Goods, Buses, Corporate Fleets, Container Ships, Aircrafts) Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- The globally increasing demand for logistics and transportation has opened several business opportunities for the fleet management solutions. The report comprises of system components and technologies market growth for FMS. Rising fuel cost, requirement for operational efficiencies, increasing pollution issues, decreasing fleet management system components and connectivity costs are the key drivers for the fleet management industry. The major companies who are focusing onto the fleet management sector are Accenture, IBM, Motorola Solutions, Qualcomm, Trimble Navigation, TomTom, Masternaut, Garmin International, Fleetmatics, etc.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The fleet management has gained its popularity through on-premise software. Though today, cloud-based fleet management software has overtaken on-premise software in its demand as well as its popularity due to its operational cost efficiencies. With the proficient management of transportation and logistics FMS provides improved vehicle performance through maintenance planning, enhanced driver safety, proper routing and scheduling of fleet are making fleet management extremely essential for the logistics and transportation sector. All this benefits the cost effective business operation of the fleet owners which is the most important requirement today's competitive environment.
Fleet management solution face challenges in delivering greater efficiency, ensuring greater compliance, and promoting safety. Transportation capacity challenge occurs at freight terminals, seaports, motor carrier hubs, and airports as well as on roadways, railways, airways, and waterways. The land transport links that provide domestic inland distribution can compound seaport congestion problems when they do not pick up the imported freight in a timely manner. Engine emissions controls, energy efficiency standards, hazardous materials regulations, speed limits and numerous other rules and policies are necessary to protect the public or to promote social objectives, but they have an impact on transportation and trade that must also be considered.
This emission control and energy efficiency standards is giving an opportunity for the players to provide quality control services for the fleet management market. The concept of smart transportation and the connected vehicles are also providing opportunity for the new entrants to earn revenue by becoming partners for the product manufacturers. Since the fleet management market is growing rapidly, companies are increasing their product portfolio by consolidating with competitors to increase market share.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Smart Transportation Market - By Solutions (Ticketing Management, Parking Management, Passenger Information, Traffic Management), Services (Traditional, Advanced, Software) Worldwide Analysis And Forecasts (2012 - 2018)
- Automotive Brake System Market By Geography, Brake Type (Disc, Drum), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light & Heavy Commercial, Two Wheelers) & Technology (Electronically Assisted & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Connected Car Market (2013-2018): By Connectivity Technology (LTE, Wi-Fi, 3G, HSPA); Form Factor (Tethered, Embedded, Integrated); Product & Service (OEM & Aftermarket), Application (Navigation, Telematics, Infotainment) & Geography
- Fuel Injection Systems Market By Technology (Port Fuel, GDI, Direct Diesel), Engine Type (Gasoline, Diesel), Geography, Vehicle Type & Component: Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Traffic Management Market - Global Advancements, Market Trends, Enterprise Roadmap, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market - Global Forecasts & Analysis (2012-2017)
- Intelligent Transportation Systems Market (2012 - 2017)
- Automotive Lighting Market: By Position (Front, Rear, Side, & Interior), Technology (Halogen, Xenon/HID, & LED), Vehicle Type, & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018