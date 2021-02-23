Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Fleet Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fleet Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fleet Management. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Azuga (United States), Chevin Fleet Solutions (Australia), Ctrack (United States), AT&T (United States), ARI Fleet Management (United States), Donlen Corporation (United States), Geotab (Canada), GPS Insight (United States), Nextraq (United States), Masternaut (United Kingdom) and MiX Telematics (South Africa)



Fleet management is a system of technologies and procedures that allows companies to organize and coordinate work vehicles with the aim to improve efficiency, reduce costs and provide compliance with government regulations. It helps to control the entire lifecycle of commercial vehicles alongside reducing associated risk, improving efficiency, increasing productivity and ensuring compliance with legislation. It includes a range of functions such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics, driver management, speed management, fuel management, health and safety management. It is used by couriers, oil and gas delivery, utilities, repair and service industry businesses to ensure responsible vehicle use, confirm safety and enable real-time tracking.



The Global Fleet Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Fleet (Commercial Fleets {Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles}, Passenger Cars {Internal Combustion Engine and Electric Vehicles}), End-User (Transportation, Energy, Construction, Manufacturing, Other), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid), Solution (Asset Management, Information Management, Driver Management, Safety and Compliance Management, Risk Management, Operations Management, Other)



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Logistics and Transport

- Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics



Market Trend

- Technological Improvement and Enhancement



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness among Fleet Owners



Opportunities

- Introduction of Autonomous Fleets to Provide Multiple Partnership Opportunities

- Demand for Operational Efficiency and Decreasing Management System Components



Challenges

- Blind Spots in the Network Coverage



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Fleet Management Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Fleet Management Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



