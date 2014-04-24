Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Fleet Management Market (Fleet Analytics, Vehicle Tracking & Fleet Monitoring, Telematics, Vendor Services) By Vehicles (Trucks, Light Goods, Buses, Corporate Fleets, Container Ships, Aircrafts) Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 – 2018)“ report to its research database.



The increase in the number of vehicles globally with major boom from the emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific indicates the upcoming business opportunities for fleet management solutions. The environmental concerns, CO2 emission reduction norms, and fleet operators’ need for operational efficiencies are expected to serve as major drivers for the fleet management market. The hardware and connectivity costs are decreasing which is again supporting the growth of the adoption of FMS. Cloud-based fleet management software is surpassing the popularity of on-premise software. The major companies who are focusing on the fleet management sector are Accenture, IBM, Motorola Solutions, TomTom, Qualcomm, Masternaut, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Garmin International, Fleetmatics, Pointer Telocation Ltd, Verizon Networkfleet, etc.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/fleet-management-market-fleet-analytics-vehicle-tracking-fleet-monitoring-telematics-vendor-services-by-vehicles-trucks-light-goods-buses-corporate-fleets-container-ships-aircrafts-world-market-report.html .



The report consists of the opportunity analysis of various software and hardware components involved in Fleet Management System (FMS). The report also forecasts the revenue potentials of the various communication technologies and services associated with fleet management. The report speaks about the business opportunities of the fleet management solutions for various types of vehicles comprising the fleets. It explores business potential of fleet management solutions across varied industry verticals such as academia, government and waste management, public transport, utilities, retail, logistics, construction, mining, oil gas and chemicals, service sectors, and others.



The report analyzes market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with a study on key players and the competitive outlook. The report also provides key insights into the industry trends, adoption trends, and best practices in this market. The report brings out the fleet management business potential across the different regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. It further segments each regional market by system components, connectivity technologies, services, fleet vehicle types, and industry verticals and forecasts the revenue for the various sub-markets.



1.1 Markets Covered

The fleet management market is segmented on the basis of system components and technologies, services, vehicle types, industry verticals, and regions.



Based on system components and technologies, the fleet management market is segmented into three categories. They are further classified based on their types.



Fleet Analytics Software

This segment includes the software components involved in FMS. Fleet analytics software segment is again sub-divided into two types:

- Cloud-based fleet management software

- On-premise fleet management software



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Vehicle Tracking Devices



This segment includes all the hardware components used in a FMS. The following are the hardware components:

- Communication transreceivers

- Sensors

- RFID tags and readers

- Display terminals

- Other devices (batteries and power sources, text-to-speech device for driver instruction, driver alarms)



Telematics Technologies

This segment includes the connectivity technologies involved in FMS. The following are the connectivity technologies:

- Satellite-GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System)

- Cellular



Based on services, the fleet management market is segmented into the following three categories:

- Deployments and customization

- Maintenance and support



Based on vehicle types, the fleet management market is segmented into the following seven categories:

- Trucks and trailers

- Light goods vehicles

- Buses and trams

- Corporate fleets

- Container ships

- Commercial and freighter aircrafts

- Other vehicles (passenger and goods trains, cruise ships)



Based on industry verticals, the fleet management market is segmented into the following eleven categories:

- Academia

- Government and waste management

- Public transport

- Utilities

- Retail

- Logistics

- Construction

- Mining

- Oil, gas, and chemicals

- Service sectors

- Other verticals



Based on regions, the fleet management market is segmented into five categories:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa

- Latin America



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