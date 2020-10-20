Fleet Management Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430, Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Fleet management software enables fleet managers in managing all the fleet and asset data, from their acquisition through disposal. By using the best Fleet Management Software, companies can minimize their costs and enhance productivity and mitigate risks. It enables individuals in accomplishing the various tasks precisely. The major benefits of the Fleet Management Software include increased fleet safety, automated fleet reports, enhanced compliance and control on the overall cost of the organization.



360Quadrants, the leading solution comparison platform, released the quadrant on the top vendors offering the fleet management software in the fleet management software market. All the shortlisted vendors were analyzed based on their product offerings and strategies and placed on the quadrant. This quadrant will be updated every three months by assessing the vendors in the fleet management market. 360Quadrants conducts deep SWOT analysis that enables software providers to learn in detail about the opportunities and trends in the market.



The global fleet management software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% at USD 19.93 Bn in 2020 to USD 34 Bn by 2025. There are multiple growth opportunities in this market such as managing telematics data for enabling quick business decisions, green fleet initiatives, and the introduction of autonomous fleets to provide various partnership opportunities.



Fleet Management Software Companies Quadrant Placement



360Quadrants has evaluated 35 software vendors that offer fleet management software, of which, the top 30 were positioned on a quadrant under visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic differentiators, and emerging companies.



Tomtom, Donlen, Teletrac Navman, Element strategic fleet management, Chevin fleet solutions, Verizon communications, Trimble, Emkay, ARI simulation, ID systems, and Leaseplanhave been identified as Visionary Leaders in the fleet management software space.



Merchants Fleet Management, Wheels, Masternaut, Transpoco Vehicle tracking, E-drive technology, FleetFactz, Cartrack, Imarda, and Zonar systems have been recognized as the Innovators in the fleet management software space.



Geotab, GPSTrackIt, Workwave GPS, and FleetLocatehave been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the fleet management software space.



Wabco Holdings, Mix telematics, Omnitracs, Isotrack, AT&T, and TrustTrackhave been identified as the Dynamic Differentiators in the fleet management software space.



360Quadrants Evaluation Approach



360Quadrants shortlisted and analyzed the top fleet management software vendors. These vendors were assessed based on more than 150 strategically selected parameters gathered from product and business strategy evaluations of companies, and the data collected from buyers and industry experts. Some of the parameters include driver management, alerts & maintenance, and route optimization.



Driver Management- The fleet management software enables fleet managers in managing their drivers by assessing their behavior. The driver behavior is assessed on various factors such as acceleration, braking, cornering, and many more such factors.



Alerts & Maintenance- The software sends real-time alerts to drivers as well to managers in some cases if the driver is speeding or idle. The software can even send landmark alerts, odd hours alerts, and long stop alert. Users can customize these alerts as per their convenience.



Route Optimization- Route optimization enables a company to reduce cost and increases its ROI. The software automatically detects the cost-efficient route if it has this feature. Route determination is dependent on factors such as the number of stops, and the time needed for deliveries.



All such parameters were assigned with weightages, based on which the inputs were analyzed. This enabled analysts in computing the ranking based on which, the fleet management software vendors were rated and placed on the 360Quadrant.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Logistics software, Fleet maintenance software, and Commercial vehicle telematics.