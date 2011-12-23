Garden Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2011 -- Whether we acknowledge it or not, we all like to share our experiences regarding certain products or services, seeing how spreading the word is the most basic, yet most effective way of helping our peers avoid mistakes we have made or follow in our successful steps. Whenever someone finds something that helps him or her overcome all the restrictions that kept them from achieving greatness, the need to share the good news is contagious. This is why when Fleet Physics has started to witness the streamlining of its activity thanks to the wonderful manufacturing software and inventory software provided by MIE Solutions via its MIE Trak package, the urge of helping as many peers as possible experience similar marvelous achievements was too strong to resist.



MIE Solutions is the top provider of ERP Software otherwise known as enterprise resource planning software which can be classified into more than one group, according to the primary purpose of the software package. Therefore, it is easy to distinguish between inventory software, sheet metal software, job shop ERP Software, machine shop software or manufacturing ERP software. The purpose of such products is to help businesses which are activating within the sheet metal products manufacturing domain of activity achieve superior results not only in the production phase, but also in managing the data flow with regards to orders from clients, raw materials requirements for various departments, costs, profits, salaries and many others aspects that come with the territory when being part of such an intricate and complex industry. The hardships of managing these specific needs were the ones that also characterized the activity of Fleet Physics when the company decided it was time to get professional help and started looking for the optimum ERP software for its circumstances. MIE Solutions quickly and easily detached itself from the competition through a series of traits that Fleet Physics praises and values.



Fleet Physics is a company ranked among the top sheet metal manufacturers and producers from all across the nation. Its collaboration with MIE Solutions and the usage of the efficient and price competitive MIE Trak shop software has proven to be extremely beneficial to both parties but especially for Fleet Physics seeing how the company has managed in the last couple of years to track, monitor and document its processes, inventory and work throughout the entire business at extremely productive rates with help from the quick, top notch services offered by MIE Solutions. The one-of-a-kind format which is used by the MIE Solutions ERP Software for the display of the data gathered from the various departments which each have their meaningful and important contribution to the success of the company as a whole has become one of the favorite characteristics of the MIE Trak package as far as Fleet Physics is concerned, but other interesting aspects which have gained the respect and trust of the company and its team include especially the timely, creative, and efficient support ensured by MIE Solutions. For these reasons and for many others, Fleet Physics only desires to collaborate with MIE Solutions in all its future endeavors and strongly recommends the same course of action for anyone who is looking for success in the same industry.



For more information about the company, please visit www.MIE-Solutions.com



MIE Solutions Inc.

13252 Garden Grove Blvd

Garden Grove, CA 92843