Fleetio Sets the Standard for Intuitive Design in Fleet Management Software

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- As an online fleet management system, Fleetio is constantly evolving. The latest revamp, released to all users on May 23rd, gives a nod to future product expansion while still making ease of use the central focus. Customer feedback on the update has been overwhelmingly positive so far and, coming at no extra charge, the changes add an even greater value for the same monthly subscription.



Tony Summerville, CEO of Fleetio, adds, “We are constantly listening to the needs of our customers, and regularly use their feedback to make Fleetio better. With the new version, our goal was to drastically enhance the day-to-day user experience and lay the groundwork for more great features.”



Since fluid navigation is the key to any great productivity application, the new Fleetio is centered around helping you enter and retrieve information as effectively as possible. Intelligent searching, sorting, and filtering functionality in the software turns even the novice into a power user. With no training required, Fleetio allows companies and individuals around the world to start managing their fleets within minutes.



As with the previous version, the new Fleetio is optimized for use on all major web browsers, so it can be accessed from anywhere.



About Fleetio

Fleetio is a premier web-based software solution for fleet maintenance management. It was founded in 2011 to provide a simple, yet powerful way to manage vehicles and log maintenance. Fleetio keeps track of an organization’s vehicles, their records, and all past and future maintenance items. Our solutions allow customers to track mileage, handle maintenance on time, and securely store all vehicle information online. As a web-based system, our customers can access Fleetio anytime, anywhere.



Fleetio is made by RareStep, a software company based in Birmingham, AL focused on creating remarkably useful web-based software.



