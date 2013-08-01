Waltham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- T3 Advisors, a national real estate consulting firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Fleetmatics, has leased new office space in Reading, UK to support its business expansion. Fleetmatics, a global provider of fleet management solutions, is gearing up for aggressive growth following a very successful IPO in 2012. The transaction provides Fleetmatics with 8,400 square feet of office space at Imperium located at Imperial Way in Reading.



T3 delivers global real estate services to Fleetmatics in support of the company’s growth and business operations. T3 and its local partners at Lambert Smith Hampton helped Fleetmatics with their evaluation of critical factors including: transportation to Heathrow Airport and London, the proximity for existing employees, as well as their desire to locate a modern space with amenities for their workforce.



"T3 Advisors is thrilled to be the global real estate provider for Fleetmatics,” said Roy Hirshland, president of T3 Advisors. “This new Reading office will serve Fleetmatics’ expanding European business.”



About T3 Advisors

T3 Advisors is an innovative, team oriented, collaborative company challenging the traditional norms of commercial real estate. Their rigorous analysis and exceptional service inspires clients to think more strategically about their real estate needs and what it means to create a workspace that cultivates success. T3 Advisors services include real estate brokerage, project management, government advocacy, sustainability, and real estate portfolio management. To learn more about T3 Advisors, go to www.T3Advisors.com.



About Fleetmatics Group

Fleetmatics Group PLC is a leading global provider of fleet management solutions for small and mid-sized businesses delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Their solutions enable businesses to meet the challenges associated with managing local fleets, and improve the productivity of their mobile workforces, by extracting actionable business intelligence from real-time and historical vehicle and driver behavioral data.



Fleetmatics Group's intuitive, cost-effective Web-based solutions provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed and mileage, and other insights into their mobile workforce, enabling them to reduce operating and capital costs, as well as increase revenue. Fleetmatics serves more than 17,000 customers, tracking more than 310,000 vehicles worldwide.



Fleetmatics Group's solutions are marketed both under the Fleetmatics and SageQuest brands.