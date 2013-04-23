Flevy.Com Releases Flevy Tools, a New PowerPoint Plugin

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Flevy.com, the marketplace for premium business documents, has just released Flevy Tools. Flevy Tools is a PowerPoint plugin that helps business professionals create business diagrams in PowerPoint and it is available for free. Flevy Tools is a suite of diagramming tools for generating Approach Diagrams, Step Box Diagrams, Gantt Charts, and more. The plugin receives constant upgrades in order to enhance its efficiency as a drawing tool.



Flevy Tools is available for all versions of PowerPoint. If it is installed on PowerPoint 2007 or above, the Flevy Tools toolbar will appear as a tab in the ribbon. If it is installed on PowerPoint 2003, the add-in will be appear as a dropdown menu. In each case, the user can select the diagram type to draw. For each type, the user can specify a number of attributes to customize the diagram. The plugin has been evaluated and received praise from consultants at top tier consulting firms, comparing it to similar tools developed in-house.



“Our vision is for Flevy to become a comprehensive knowledge base of premium business documents,” says the owner of the company. Flevy is a single founder company which was developed to provide a solution to the need of creating and promoting standard class of business documents. The company provides documents on business functions like strategy, marketing, operations, HR, IT, risk management and more. The company guarantees security of data. It is a SSL protected site. It uses an SSL encrypted key of 128 bits to ensure data security. Flevy is also available on Twitter and LinkedIn.



It is free to join Flevy.com. Once the product is purchased or downloaded, either the links are obtained through email or can be accessed through the account created at Flevy.com. Payment in Flevy.com is accepted through MasterCard, American Express, JCB, Discover and Diners Club cards. The site does not store any credit information, so there is no problem of unauthorized access.



About Flevy.com

Flevy is the marketplace for premium business documents. Documents range from business strategy frameworks to financial models to PowerPoint templates. Flevy was founded under the principle that companies waste a lot of time and money recreating the same foundational business documents. All organizations, from startups to large enterprises, can use Flevy, whether it's to jumpstart projects, to find reference or comparison materials, or just to learn. Individual business professionals can monetize their business documents by listing them on Flevy.



