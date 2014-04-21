Flexcro Achieves Gold Partnership with Oracle

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Flexcro, a leading business application development company, has reportedly achieved Gold Partnership status with Oracle. The company is presently offering both Oracle EBS & People Soft ERP.



A fast growing name across international IT scene, Flexcro was founded two years back in 2012. The company deals with world-class clientele from different parts of the globe.



“We are glad to announce that currently we hold the esteemed Gold Partnership with eminent American software developer Oracle,” said a senior executive from Flexcro,



“Our extensive Research & Development as well as comprehensive awareness on Oracle EBS make us best in business today. Our balanced team of expert onsite and offshore consultants ensure to deliver the most cost-effective model for the customers. Thanks to our great in-house complex servers & efficient administration you can always count on us as a safe portal for your Oracle EBS ERP”, he added.



Being an Oracle Gold Partner, Flexcro deals with latest technologies & training programs, such as Oracle Fusion Middleware, Web Logic & Web Center. The rising IT Company even operates with Hyperion & OBIEE projects.



“We are also offering SAP, one of the topmost ERP solutions at present. Our expert consultants are working all over on SAP ERP implementation & support. We always train up our consultants on the most updated technologies to assure best implementation,” the manager stressed.



Added to ERP implementation, Flexcro holds the experience of implementing Big Data projects with 100 percent success. The company specializes in Hadoop, Mongo DB, HBase, Cassandra & Machine Learning.



“We are hugely into development, enhancement & support of mobile apps. Given our premium mobile app service, we have been able to earn the status of numero uno mobile app developer in North America,” added the Flexcro spokesman. The company also develops mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, Android (both phone & tablet), Windows & Blackberry.



About Flexcro

Flexcro is a rising business application development company with Gold Partnership with Oracle. The company offers leading ERP solutions, mobile app development & Big Data solutions. For more details, visit http://www.flexcro.com