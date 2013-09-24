New Energy research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) consists of power electronics and other static components and; it is used to enhance the controllability, flexibility and power transfer ability of a power transmission network. The ever increasing requirement of high power supply quality and high network reliability for applications such as electric utilities, steel industry and mining is expected to drive the global demand of FACTS devices from 2013 to 2018. In addition, the upgradation and replacement of power infrastructure in developed economies such as Americas and Europe, and the power capacity addition in developing regions such as APAC and ROW are also expected to play a crucial role in the growth of FACTS market.
The global Flexible AC Transmission System market can be majorly divided into three compensation types, namely shunt, series, combined series, and shunt connected. Shunt compensation consists of two devices: Static Var Compensator (SVC) and Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM); Series compensation is made up of Fixed Series Capacitor (FSC) and Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC); and combined series and shunt connected compensation consists of Unified Power Flow Controller (UPFC) and Interline Power Flow controller (IPFC).
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This report also focuses on the components used in FACTS devices, such as power electronic devices, thyristors, reactors, capacitor banks, switchgear, protection and control systems,and so on. Steady state applications and dynamic applications of Flexible AC Transmission System devices such as voltage control, power flow balancing, transient stability, voltage stability, power oscillations damping, and sub synchronous resonance mitigation are also discussed in the report.
The Flexible AC Transmission System market is also analyzed on the basis of end user applications that include electric utilities, steel industry, mining, and others (wind power, railways). The global market by geography is segmented by various geographic regions such as Americas, Europe, APAC and ROW. The regional market has also been segmented by different countries. Each of the mentioned regions is further segmented by compensation type and industry verticals. Apart from market segmentation, the report also includes the cost and performance analysis of various FACTS devices such as SVC, STATCOM, FSC, and TCSC.
In this report, the in-depthanalysis of global market by enveloping all major market segments with complete qualitative analysis at each and every aspect,is given, for the forecast period from 2013 to 2018. This report also examines the market dynamics of FACTS market through five headings: drivers, restraints, opportunities, burning issues and winning imperatives. The detailed Porter's five force analysis for the global market is also given in the report,which gives the understanding of all the contributing factors that affect the market; and their impact on its growth.
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